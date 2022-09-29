 Skip to content
(CNN)   Scientists have found the wreck of the Mesaba, the ship that tried to warn the Titanic of the iceberg in its path. Too bad there was nobody around to warn it of the German torpedo in its path 6 years later   (cnn.com) divider line
REDARMYVODKA
27 minutes ago  
Cool tag, subby?
 
moto-geek
17 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Cool tag, subby?


Well it ain't warm at the bottom, so sure. And they found the wreck, which is also kinda cool.

Not cool that it got popped by a U-Boat and folks died though; that would deserve a Sad tag. And sailors would likely get a Hero tag.
 
stuffy
3 minutes ago  
6 years seems long time for a Torpedo to hit a ship.
 
