 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   For God's sake, someone think of the Ybor City feral chickens   (tampabay.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Tropical cyclone, Tampa, Florida, Storm, SELF-CARE, part of the cultural fabric of Ybor City, good news, neighboring Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary, Storm surge  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 5:20 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Ybor City has changed since I used to go, It used to be The Masquerade and The Castle. Now they're raising chickens.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As a former Tampan... Tampanian...whatever... this is really cool.

I've got pictures of those chickens' parents and grandparents.

/I miss Tampa
//But not Florida
///I am now a Charlatan ...I mean Charlottean
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
30 to 50 of them?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's good to save a few bawks.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd rather think about Ybor City cigars...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wow, Ybor City has changed since I used to go, It used to be The Masquerade and The Castle. Now they're raising chickens.


There have been generations of feral chickens there for years. You could potentially leave The Castle, head over to the tracks, and see them snoozing on low branches or under people's porches.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.