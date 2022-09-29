 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Why not re-label it a Halloween dance and save money on decorations?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, High school, Davis, California, report of a bat, wildlife experts, Yolo County Sheriff's Office, College, young children, Rabies  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decorations are a little too real.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can sell the guano to make money for the school.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have a belfry?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aurelio Voltaire- Raised by Bats (OFFICIAL) with lyrics
Youtube hb7W_cikUp0
 
1979
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub
Youtube G9A8PFlqM4U
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hold the dance and give kids tennis rackets to defend themselves with. Or, if you want to be humane, give them fishing nets.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Great Outdoors (6/10) Movie CLIP - He's on My Face! (1988) HD
Youtube WRR4iYRRBLk
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Today's kids think they're too cool for the bat dance.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and... yeah. They probably are.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those are actually 600 year old vampires just waiting for the dance so they can hit on high school teenagers, its fine.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Today's kids think they're too cool for the bat dance.
[Fark user image image 425x274]

/and... yeah. They probably are.


That's the Bat-tusi, I believe.
 
