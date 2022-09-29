 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing, doing   (upi.com) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, World record, Guinness World Record, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, previous record, bobblehead figure, Pennsylvania-based store chain  
•       •       •

1202 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 10:01 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong Bad Email #101 - Car
Youtube hHeEMdCTVZg
 
exatron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, Marjorie Taylor Greene moved?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ollie's creeps me out
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
there is an ollie's that just opened up near me.  it reminds me of the old scratch and dent stores of the 80s.  sometimes you can find a winner, but it seems more like a yard sale than anything else.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
70s-era Jimmy Buffett? I like it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Planned to make a pilgrimage to the Ollie's in West Frankfort. Then out to Ziegler which almost became our nation's capitol.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I worked for an inventory counting team and we had to work an Ollie's, I'd call in sick that day.
 
COVID19
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline of the year
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you like comic books and have an Ollie's near you, check out their tpb section (keep in mind that some have better selection than others). I can't tell you how much money I've saved and how many new books I've given a shot to that I never would have otherwise. I have stacks of books that I got for $3-5. We're talking 90% off in many cases. I got the entire run of Scott Snyder's Batman for like $3 a volume. I never would have even read that otherwise.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wacky parsed that as "Dong" and was like well, okay......
 
xxmedium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ollie's - Making BigLots look like Nordstrom for 40 years
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: there is an ollie's that just opened up near me.  it reminds me of the old scratch and dent stores of the 80s.  sometimes you can find a winner, but it seems more like a yard sale than anything else.


Ollie's reminds me of the old Williamsburg Pottery
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went to an Ollie's during their "Members Only" Christmas pre sale.  If there is a hell, that's what it is.  So many people in the store you can't move, everyone jockeying for the lame knockoff toys, and the lightly used food aisle being overrun by very large white Americans.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is the world's largest? I am not impressed.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: there is an ollie's that just opened up near me.  it reminds me of the old scratch and dent stores of the 80s.  sometimes you can find a winner, but it seems more like a yard sale than anything else.


Eh, they can have decent stuff at times. Got a few books for pennies on the dollar, and we got a refurbished Shark vacuum 50% off, it's still going like 8 years later. Holiday decorations overstock are usually good too.

That said we only go there maybe 2 or 3 times a year.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: If you like comic books and have an Ollie's near you, check out their tpb section (keep in mind that some have better selection than others). I can't tell you how much money I've saved and how many new books I've given a shot to that I never would have otherwise. I have stacks of books that I got for $3-5. We're talking 90% off in many cases. I got the entire run of Scott Snyder's Batman for like $3 a volume. I never would have even read that otherwise.


Yes.  They have an incredible book selection with cheap prices.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
being a thrifty cheapskate who's always looking to save a dime i love ollies. they have a thing or two here and there. no big whoop.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not very large, but still a fave.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingChas: That is the world's largest? I am not impressed.


Well, recall that the previous record holder was Giada de Laurentis.  Not a doll of her - the actual person.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Done?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.