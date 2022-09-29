 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   Amsterdam Rijksmuseum's latest exhibit has people entering, taking one look, saying "Nope" and walking out again   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's cool, and I like that kind of thing, but if I'm at the Rijksmuseum, I'm there for Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh.  Not ants.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it spiders?
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snort: Is it spiders?


Just sort of I guess.  Not as bad as I thought.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/tried to warn you
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should have a complimentary bowl of shrooms at the entrance.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: They should have a complimentary bowl of shrooms at the entrance.


It's Amsterdam. You should easily be able to arrive in your chosen state of consciousness.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: UncleDirtNap: They should have a complimentary bowl of shrooms at the entrance.

It's Amsterdam. You should easily be able to arrive in your chosen state of consciousness.


Excellent point.  😵‍💫
 
