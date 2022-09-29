 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   FOIA around and find out   (lifehacker.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Federal government of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson, President of the United States, federal agencies, Government agency, United States Congress, Law, federal government  
•       •       •

1873 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When can we get copies of the documents Trump declassified by thinking about it?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
best have your pocket sand ready

Fark user imageView Full Size


if you're going to tangle with the beast
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
aliens abduct about 100k people a year in america alone. sleep tight
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember finding a huge spreadsheet of the FOIA requests that had been submitted to Wright Patterson AFB over the course of several years.  Had a great time finding all the batshiat crazy ones and sharing with my co-workers.

A lot of UFO requests, a lot of noise requests, every now and then you find the people who submitted a FOIA for info on the microwave signals being beamed into their heads.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: best have your pocket sand ready

[Fark user image image 311x264]

if you're going to tangle with the beast


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FOIA is pretty cool and can lead to interesting outcomes, like this CSB:

Our local government was handing over significant amounts of cash to an operation that appeared to be a community event that promoted the organizers friends, and organizers themselves, as featured guests. In reality it was run by a couple of abusive grifters who even scammed own volunteers with a bogus cash fundraiser for fake emergency. FOIA not only proved that emergency never did or could exist, also discovered more frauds like local government paying out cash reimbursement claims for promotional materials that were donated for free annually by sponsors. Buddy forwarded the financial documents directly to sponsors who became ex sponsors, and while that happened the majority of core supporters and volunteers along with remaining "featured guests" avoided or actively boycotted.

Local government has quietly decided to stop funding those organizers and have a more reliable organization take over and run a similar event soon.

FOIA cost around $30, well worth the cost to prove the two organizers are absolute scum.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: I remember finding a huge spreadsheet of the FOIA requests that had been submitted to Wright Patterson AFB over the course of several years.  Had a great time finding all the batshiat crazy ones and sharing with my co-workers.

A lot of UFO requests, a lot of noise requests, every now and then you find the people who submitted a FOIA for info on the microwave signals being beamed into their heads.


LOL, I can imagine the follow-up:

"Why didn't you respond to my FOIA request about microwave signals?"

"We did, we beamed the results into your head."
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We should all file FOIA requests for whatever the State Department and CIA know about the 1999 Russian terrorist bombings.  If the FSB truly was involved, as is theorized, now would be a perfect time to declassify and release that information.  Let the Russian people know the truth.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ifky: elvisaintdead: best have your pocket sand ready

[Fark user image image 311x264]

if you're going to tangle with the beast

[preview.redd.it image 480x478]


The Dale Gribell/ John Redcorn friendship is one of the most interesting personal dynamics ever.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've actually been curious to see if I can get a hold of the shadow-profile that StateBook has built for me being a non-user.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got to deal with State level info requests a few times. They are time consuming, to say the least. Georgia law required a response (but not necessarily the records) 72 hours after service, so obnoxious people would serve on Friday afternoon and have their lawyers on the phone Monday morning. Those people would get charged extra.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am getting to that age where I am wanting to stick my nose into local politics. I've been noticing that a lot of streets are being resurfaced... streets that were fine and pothole free. I have a theory that someone in government has a brother who has a road building company.

I haven't done a FOIA request because I'm worried that would tip my hand and the city already hates me for other reasons.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was a FOIA request that revealed Hilldawg was running state communications through an unsecured server in the bathroom of one of her houses.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.