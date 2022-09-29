 Skip to content
If this is true some of you are going to live forever
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an uncle who drank pots of coffee a day. Marked off as the primary reason for his heart attack.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many cups in a venti?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If three cups of coffee has that effect I wonder what a real stimulant would do!!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird that they mention improved cardiovascular health. I thought coffee was bad for that. I  have read that it protects the liver though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: If three cups of coffee has that effect I wonder what a real stimulant would do!!


3 cups of cocaine at once?  I'm not sure anyone's been to find out without dying
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Weird that they mention improved cardiovascular health. I thought coffee was bad for that. I  have read that it protects the liver though.


Well, coffee is probably better for your liver than booze.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Weird that they mention improved cardiovascular health. I thought coffee was bad for that. I  have read that it protects the liver though.


It breaks 32 different organs and systems, and benefits 32 more.  It also makes you more likely to get about 17 different things and less likely to get ... you get the idea here.  Just like nearly everything else does

/even nicotine as messed up as it is has had a "Hey look a positive effect" study come up from time to time
//outweighed by a sea of negatives of course, but still it's illustrative
///three cups
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
users.planetmadtv.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good I won't live forever. Last thing I want to do is to be stuck on this planet when the sun starts baking it to a crisp or worse yet alive when the universe experience heat death. Ha ha suckers!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fist pump*
Yesssss, my time to shine!

/on second cup
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: Weird that they mention improved cardiovascular health. I thought coffee was bad for that. I  have read that it protects the liver though.

It breaks 32 different organs and systems, and benefits 32 more.  It also makes you more likely to get about 17 different things and less likely to get ... you get the idea here.  Just like nearly everything else does

/even nicotine as messed up as it is has had a "Hey look a positive effect" study come up from time to time
//outweighed by a sea of negatives of course, but still it's illustrative
///three cups


I'm pretty sure that nicotine by itself is fine. All the other crap in tobacco, however is terrible for you.
 
benelane
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This might as well just be an ad for big coffee as a whole. All these "studies" about living longer or shorter due to coffee, eggs, wine, etc, well I can guarantee you reading them doesn't make you live longer. Try and eat healthy, exercise on occasion, try to avoid excess, but most importantly, remember to enjoy yourself. If you live a large chunk of your life miserable but you tacked on a few extra years of misery, well that just seems like a raw deal.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: Weird that they mention improved cardiovascular health. I thought coffee was bad for that. I  have read that it protects the liver though.

It breaks 32 different organs and systems, and benefits 32 more.  It also makes you more likely to get about 17 different things and less likely to get ... you get the idea here.  Just like nearly everything else does

/even nicotine as messed up as it is has had a "Hey look a positive effect" study come up from time to time
//outweighed by a sea of negatives of course, but still it's illustrative
///three cups

I'm pretty sure that nicotine by itself is fine. All the other crap in tobacco, however is terrible for you.


It's really not, no - it's a poison and a fairly unpleasant one - we just ingest comparatively small doses so the effects aren't vast - but it's still not good mostly
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have one mug a day and am currently 19 years older than my father was when he died.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: Weird that they mention improved cardiovascular health. I thought coffee was bad for that. I  have read that it protects the liver though.

It breaks 32 different organs and systems, and benefits 32 more.  It also makes you more likely to get about 17 different things and less likely to get ... you get the idea here.  Just like nearly everything else does

/even nicotine as messed up as it is has had a "Hey look a positive effect" study come up from time to time
//outweighed by a sea of negatives of course, but still it's illustrative
///three cups

I'm pretty sure that nicotine by itself is fine. All the other crap in tobacco, however is terrible for you.

It's really not, no - it's a poison and a fairly unpleasant one - we just ingest comparatively small doses so the effects aren't vast - but it's still not good mostly


Honestly, there are over 200 active compounds in Tobacco, and it treats a wide variety of medical ailments, at the expense of being addicted to tobacco.  So yeh, medical uses, but cancer, addiction and death as side effects.

Bad medicine.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Paid for by Folgers..?
 
