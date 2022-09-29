 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The newest trend on the TikkityToks would have been endorsed by Abraham Lincoln   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
11
    More: Giggity, Homosexuality, anal sex aficionados, Vagina, Sexology, anal sex, past year, gay man, Human sexuality  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 10:20 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hunting Vampires?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
smartbitchestrashybooks.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Loophole by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube j8ZF_R_j0OY
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anal sex accompanied by an ad for credit scores.  Nice.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
in HS i had a BF, this guy usually had three girls going at a time. not attractive, one hand always on his crotch (obsessive compulsive habitual, very off putting), mental health, alcohol and drug problems, habitual liar. he got more ass than a toilet seat. told me mouth to ass was the secret to success.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anal Sex, The Smart Choice
Youtube bZG2o8ZLFUY
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eh, it's been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: in HS i had a BF, this guy usually had three girls going at a time. not attractive, one hand always on his crotch (obsessive compulsive habitual, very off putting), mental health, alcohol and drug problems, habitual liar. he got more ass than a toilet seat. told me mouth to ass was the secret to success.


Sounds like a sticky situation.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LesterB: Eh, it's been done.

[Fark user image 850x799]


That's quite some rebuttal, there, Gavin.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Anal sex accompanied by an ad for credit scores.  Nice.


Need a helpful reach-around after getting rear ended? Don't get caught with your pants down. Check your credit score today!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.