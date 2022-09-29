 Skip to content
Florida TV reporter explains condom mystery during outdoor hurricane broadcast
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd better stock up, because condoms will probably be illegal in Florida before long.
/Whar Florida tag?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it looks like she put a condom on a fleshlight
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are people who didn't immediately realize it was to keep the mic dry?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least she wiped the lube off before speaking into it.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MacGyver would be proud.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least we all learned that not only do condoms keep sperm in, but it keeps your dick dry in a hurricane.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol I just explained this in the other thread.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's an old military trick to keep your weapon dry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But her face?
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unlubricated condoms are used in sound equipment, particularly with mic packs for live performances or broadcasts.
They had them on had already and it was the best thing to use.
Live stuff goes awry quickly and you roll with it and improvise.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Interesting pose here
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mystery Condom, the exciting new game from Milton Bradley!
 
pheelix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You would think unribbed, unlubricated clear condoms without a reservoir tip would be standard equipment in a news crew's van, especially in places that get a lot of rain.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Microphone goes whar?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: There are people who didn't immediately realize it was to keep the mic dry?


I mean, look at last few election cycles. There is a significant portion of the US that are not clever people.
/*shrug*
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the condom dampen the sound?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Microphones are $30, but getting a condom on TV is priceless.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Wouldn't the condom dampen the sound?


So would a lot of wind and rain.  But at least this wouldnt damage the microphone.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A condom? On network tv for all the precious children to see?? In Florida???
Time for some re-education there, young lady.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did she put it on with her mouth?
 
QFarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Microphones are $30, but getting a condom on TV is priceless.


That looks like an RE50. about $180 retail.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She'll get ribbed about it when gets back to the newsroom.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 395x750]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
