(Twitter)   Donde esta la biblioteca? Aqui   (twitter.com) divider line
48
48 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id explore that place!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Id explore that place!


The hard part would be leaving it.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better be careful exploring a place like that. If you wind up in L-space, there's no telling where, when or if you'll emerge.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Id explore that place!


I like the smell of old books.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Better be careful exploring a place like that. If you wind up in L-space, there's no telling where, when or if you'll emerge.


Do NOT call the Librarian a monkey.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Better be careful exploring a place like that. If you wind up in L-space, there's no telling where, when or if you'll emerge.


You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
Klivian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: [itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.com image 600x450]


They did like 3 made for TV movies in that series, the 3rd has Stana Katic doing a terrible french accent.

/she is wearing a corset, so pluses and minuses
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like every used bookstore in the city to me.

My son found this weird used videogame store in a house that had a similar feel
https://grumpybobsonline.com/

Used to be Grumpy Bob's video game store and lawnmower repair
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnryan51: raerae1980: Id explore that place!

I like the smell of old books.


Rupert Giles: Why books are better than computers (except for Fark, of course).

Giles on Books
Youtube E_M108B3mdY
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: I Ate Shergar: Better be careful exploring a place like that. If you wind up in L-space, there's no telling where, when or if you'll emerge.

Do NOT call the Librarian a monkey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's in Saratoga Springs, New York. It does look pretty great. I know of two closer to home; Ohio Bookstore in downtown Cincinnati, which is just a real weird big place with one of the floors only accessible from a sort of outside fire exit, and The Book Loft in Columbus, which is a lot more like the one in the tweets, except the rooms are pretty small and you want to be there during the week when there aren't tourists, if you really like to spend time with books.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My favorite thing found in a labyrinthine, magic old bookstore (as in "removing the books renders the building structurally unsound"):

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, seriously. Not to kink-shame, but how did we get here?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a libreria, not a biblioteca.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klivian: wearsmanyhats: [itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.com image 600x450]

They did like 3 made for TV movies in that series, the 3rd has Stana Katic doing a terrible french accent.

/she is wearing a corset, so pluses and minuses


And then there were 4 seasons of  the spinoff series "The Librarians"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: My favorite thing found in a labyrinthine, magic old bookstore (as in "removing the books renders the building structurally unsound"):

[Fark user image 640x899]

I mean, seriously. Not to kink-shame, but how did we get here?


Alphabetical order is librarian kink
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was a place in Fort Lauderdale called All Books & Records (they had 2 locations) that I loved exploring.  I'd go there at least once a month and trade used books.  The store closed when the owner retired.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I believed in such a thing, this would be my heavenly afterlife. Plus scotch, cocaine, and an invincible liver.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Klivian: wearsmanyhats: [itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.com image 600x450]

They did like 3 made for TV movies in that series, the 3rd has Stana Katic doing a terrible french accent.

/she is wearing a corset, so pluses and minuses


Fark user imageView Full Size
You have done a good deed for the day.  Thank you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reading is for nerds.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ook?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My mind came
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's amazing to me is how the wingtips-and-shorts look never caught on, especially in women's fashion.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Ook?


Ook!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lilistonic: That's in Saratoga Springs, New York. It does look pretty great. I know of two closer to home; Ohio Bookstore in downtown Cincinnati, which is just a real weird big place with one of the floors only accessible from a sort of outside fire exit, and The Book Loft in Columbus, which is a lot more like the one in the tweets, except the rooms are pretty small and you want to be there during the week when there aren't tourists, if you really like to spend time with books.


I came here to mention the Book Loft. I used to go wander around that place all the time.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ook
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My favorite line from the the tweet:

But it's not hard to find-or at least, if it WANTS you to find it
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks pretty much like every used book store I've ever been in.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not a super big book nerd or anything..But I love places like this.. Maps/Charts, reference type books and
textbooks are my preferred type of thing..
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This bookstore is so magical it can appear in a thread every day.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My favorite bookstore find-- "Knights Modern Seamanship Tenth Edition Revised 1941"

I don't own a boat or sail, but it has lots of useful information.

Went to dinner at a guy's house who had just retired from the Merchant Marine-- he had the same book on his shelf.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x642]

What's amazing to me is how the wingtips-and-shorts look never caught on, especially in women's fashion.


I'm wondering how that book is floating in mid air....

/When you see it...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: raerae1980: Id explore that place!

The hard part would be leaving it.


absolutely.   And not breaking the bank.   :-)
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnryan51: raerae1980: Id explore that place!

I like the smell of old books.


So do I.  I still dig through boxes of books at the flea market.
/Still looking for those pre-WW2 Nancy Drews ;-)
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lilistonic: That's in Saratoga Springs, New York. It does look pretty great. I know of two closer to home; Ohio Bookstore in downtown Cincinnati, which is just a real weird big place with one of the floors only accessible from a sort of outside fire exit, and The Book Loft in Columbus, which is a lot more like the one in the tweets, except the rooms are pretty small and you want to be there during the week when there aren't tourists, if you really like to spend time with books.


I can't see the twit pics, but I thought this was referring to the Book Loft too.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: wearsmanyhats: raerae1980: Id explore that place!

The hard part would be leaving it.

absolutely.   And not breaking the bank.   :-)


Oh, breaking the bank is a foregone conclusion.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: My favorite thing found in a labyrinthine, magic old bookstore (as in "removing the books renders the building structurally unsound"):

[Fark user image 640x899]

I mean, seriously. Not to kink-shame, but how did we get here?


Yeah, I'm definitely not seeing any books on dirigibles up there, WTH?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obligatory?
Community La Biblioteca Spanish Rap HD
Youtube j25tkxg5Vws
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: raerae1980: wearsmanyhats: raerae1980: Id explore that place!

The hard part would be leaving it.

absolutely.   And not breaking the bank.   :-)

Oh, breaking the bank is a foregone conclusion.


Welp, not telling Hubs this.   LOL
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

virgo47: lilistonic: That's in Saratoga Springs, New York. It does look pretty great. I know of two closer to home; Ohio Bookstore in downtown Cincinnati, which is just a real weird big place with one of the floors only accessible from a sort of outside fire exit, and The Book Loft in Columbus, which is a lot more like the one in the tweets, except the rooms are pretty small and you want to be there during the week when there aren't tourists, if you really like to spend time with books.

I can't see the twit pics, but I thought this was referring to the Book Loft too.


A couple of the pictures definitely resemble it.

I wouldn't recommend Ohio Bookstore to everyone; you have to just really love the idea of being around old books and also maybe be open to a fairly eccentric experience, but I love going there, during non-cold seasons. The upper floors are too cold for me in winter.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is (or was) a place in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard that was fantastic. An entire barn full of used books.
Ever since I was a kid, I have loved used book stores. There's nothing like finding an interesting book for a few bucks.

+1 on the smells.  My wife can't stand them, but I love the smell of old books

// daughter's a librarian...go figure :-)
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lilistonic: virgo47: lilistonic: That's in Saratoga Springs, New York. It does look pretty great. I know of two closer to home; Ohio Bookstore in downtown Cincinnati, which is just a real weird big place with one of the floors only accessible from a sort of outside fire exit, and The Book Loft in Columbus, which is a lot more like the one in the tweets, except the rooms are pretty small and you want to be there during the week when there aren't tourists, if you really like to spend time with books.

I can't see the twit pics, but I thought this was referring to the Book Loft too.

A couple of the pictures definitely resemble it.

I wouldn't recommend Ohio Bookstore to everyone; you have to just really love the idea of being around old books and also maybe be open to a fairly eccentric experience, but I love going there, during non-cold seasons. The upper floors are too cold for me in winter.


I had no idea Cincy had a good bookstore like this.

I know there are some pretty obscure/old places around inside the 275 loop, the Hall of Justice is pretty cool, but I've never had the chance to go down there and really explore.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have one of those bookshops

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Looks pretty much like every used book store I've ever been in.


What, both of them?
 
DCBuck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

holdmybones: lilistonic: That's in Saratoga Springs, New York. It does look pretty great. I know of two closer to home; Ohio Bookstore in downtown Cincinnati, which is just a real weird big place with one of the floors only accessible from a sort of outside fire exit, and The Book Loft in Columbus, which is a lot more like the one in the tweets, except the rooms are pretty small and you want to be there during the week when there aren't tourists, if you really like to spend time with books.

I came here to mention the Book Loft. I used to go wander around that place all the time.


Great call, when I saw the picture I assumed it was the Book Loft.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: I Ate Shergar: Better be careful exploring a place like that. If you wind up in L-space, there's no telling where, when or if you'll emerge.

Do NOT call the Librarian a monkey.


ikr, like as if.
 
