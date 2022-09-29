 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Before and after photos of erosion and other destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona - you know, that other hurricane that hit Canada earlier?   (bbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Extreme weather, Weather, Provinces and territories of Canada, Storm, Newfoundland and Labrador, Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAuly, Canada, Nova Scotia  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man... I've been fantasizing about moving to western Nova Scotia (south of Yarmouth), wonder how hard they got hit?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the shrek?!
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Man... I've been fantasizing about moving to western Nova Scotia (south of Yarmouth), wonder how hard they got hit?


Yarmouth (anywhere West of Halifax, really) didn't get hit very hard.

For future consideration, though, assume anywhere on Atlantic Canada is fair game.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope my girlfriend is OK.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with PEI is that it is basically a giant sand dune .

They have been trying to harden off their harbors and more built up shorelines for years but its not going to work against repeated hurricanes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That isn't destruction, it's just erosion
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Hope my girlfriend is OK.


she's doing just fine, says hi.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Hope my girlfriend is OK.


She's basking in an afterglow. She's fine.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: SBinRR: Hope my girlfriend is OK.

she's doing just fine, says hi.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.