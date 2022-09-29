 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it as soon as his broken arms heal   (kdvr.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Human rib cage, Moose, Roasting, Meat, The Lamb, Colorado Parks, Collision, Adam Lamb  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a deal! 100 pounds of moose meat for the low price of $90,000 in hospital bills.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will squirrel be a side dish?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kamakazi Kawasaki Moose hunters; next week on Discovery.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't eat it when you struck the moose?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saab used to do moose tests.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's valuable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago, my buddy and his girlfriend were returning from dinner at a bar the next town over (they have the BEST garbage-char wings), and they hit a deer at about 60mph.  He doesn't really remember much, except for what people at the scene told him.  It REALLY rang his bell.  No broken bones, but a good dose of road rash, and his helmet took a big thwack, he is a big boy, 6'1" then 280-ish pounds.  I didn't go see him until a couple weeks later, after he was home from the hospital.  His two college-age sons sat on either side of him, monitoring the conversation.

Me:  "Hey man, how you feeling?"
Buddy:  "Oh, I feel pretty good."
Me:  "You getting back to normal, things coming back to you?"
Buddy:  "Oh yeah, I'm good as new."
His 2 sons look at me and shake their heads back and forth in unison.

It took him quite a while to recover, but eventually he's pretty close to what he was, but now and then, he has trouble remembering something that he thinks should be an easy recollection.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: You didn't eat it when you struck the moose?


He tried. That's where the $90,000 in hospital bills come from.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 100 Lbs of meat? How small was that moose?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would too. Fark that moose. Make me wreck my bike, now you get to be my burger. You gotta show them who's boss, and eating your enemies is the sweetest revenge.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woody Allen - The Moose
Youtube xmnLRVWgnXU


/hadn't thought of this joke in years
//this is the second time in two weeks I think
///3
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Saab used to do moose tests.
[Fark user image 850x478]

It's valuable.
[Fark user image 850x456]


Hold on, wasn't that the mythbusters?

I could've sworn they did some testing associated with that years ago.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Rapmaster2000: Saab used to do moose tests.
[Fark user image 850x478]

It's valuable.
[Fark user image 850x456]

Hold on, wasn't that the mythbusters?

I could've sworn they did some testing associated with that years ago.


Maybe.

saabplanet.comView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up, we took a trip to the Maine wilderness every year to visit my mom's family. The year I turned 16, I of course wanted to drive as much as possible. We go to a movie in Presque Isle one night and I get to drive back. Mom wasn't with us, or she wouldn't have let me drive in the dark because of the big, scary moose.

Well, she was right to be wary. About halfway back, a huge hulking mass suddenly appears to my left, almost out of thin air. I didn't panic per se, but I also didn't swerve or slam the brakes. We hear a quick thwack and then the moose was gone as quick as it had appeared. I look out my sideview mirror, and whaddyaknow? Gone. I can only assume I clipped the moose's nose with the mirror.

We stopped at the next place with lights to assess the damage, sure enough, mirror shared clean off. Dad says good job not hitting the moose. You weren't driving and we'll tell mom that someone must have taken out the mirror while we were in the movie. She bought it.

/csb
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are worse things to hit a moose with.   If you ride low enough, scrunch down and try to slide under it, you have a good chance of survival.   If it lands on you, not so much.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse strikes Kan be pretty nasti.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guanella Pass? Guy was probably too busy gawking at leaves.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh man, he is for a rough time. I broke both my wrists a few years back and it was not  a pleasant experience, the breaking or the recovery. And I lived alone so I had no one to help me with certain tasks, such as opening up brand new bottles of Gin, Vermouth, and olives to make myself a drink (took me 30 minutes! and water pump pliers!).
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A guy in my high school was driving late one night in rural FL and hit a deer while he was on his motorcycle. He wasn't sure how fast exactly he was going, but said it was well in excess of 100mph.

First of all, the deer...... exploded into a shower of meat chunks.
He said by the time he came to a halt on the road (and luckily he was wearing full leather riding gear, head to toe) he could see his bike still rolling and bouncing along.
Broke most of his major bones.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's surprising that it was the moose that died. They're farking huge.
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In Ohio, at least when I got my license there when I was 16, if you hit a deer, you could keep it if you called the DNR for a tag
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

soupafi: In Ohio, at least when I got my license there when I was 16, if you hit a deer, you could keep it if you called the DNR for a tag


Hey, free deer.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was tramping about in the woods in Vermont once. Saw a moose about 60 meters away moving absolutely silently and effortlessly and QUICKLY through terrain I was struggling with.

It was terrifying.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It's surprising that it was the moose that died. They're farking huge.


Only the huge mooses are huge. The medium size mooses are medium size.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

soupafi: In Ohio, at least when I got my license there when I was 16, if you hit a deer, you could keep it if you called the DNR for a tag



Yeah, same for Michigan though not sure the DNR needs to be involved.   You can also contact your local sheriff department and put your name on a call list so if the driver doesn't want the deer they'll give you a call to collect.
 
