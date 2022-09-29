 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 218 of WW3: Russian ships seen near areas where Nord Stream pipelines are leaking. A fourth leak has been discovered. The Kremlin says claims it targeted the pipelines are "absurd." It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
September 29

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russians fired rockets at the night Dnieper, at residential areas. More than 60 private houses and several multi-storey buildings were damaged in the city. A mangled market, buses, cars, and power lines. It is known about 3 dead, including 1 child... Another 5 were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. Rescuers continue to sort out the rubble, looking for people. There is a possibility that there may still be children there.

The Nikopol area was shelled by the Russians with Grad rockets and heavy artillery. In Nikopol, the industrial infrastructure was damaged. In the Chervonogrigorovskaya community, 10 private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. There were no casualties.

, Mykolaiv region
At night Russians beat on Nikolaev. Civilian objects were damaged. The information is being updated.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
Over the past day, the Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk, 1 in Bakhmut, 1 in Severny, 1 in Blagodatnoye, 1 in Nikolaevka. Another 4 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians mobilise Crimean Tatars and throw them into the hottest spots, - HQ

" It is known that on September 27, two thousand people mobilized from Crimea were sent from Sevastopol to the Kherson region. In addition, military commissars in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea have received an order regarding the priority of conscription of Crimean Tatars into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces and sending them to combat units that perform tasks in areas of the most intense combat operations , " the General Staff report says.

According to the General Staff, during September 26 of this year, only in the Saki district, Russia mobilized 21 people from among the Crimean Tatars.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the Excel chart, as noted, take early-month extrapolation numbers (the entire column highlighted in orange) with a huge grain of salt, due to the small sample size (today, for example, JUST today). I'm sure there is some formula I could kludge in to include some version of prior month numbers to extrapolate from, but I haven't gotten around to doing it yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WooHoo!

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the car of a local collaborator was blown up in the morning

In the morning, citizens heard a loud explosion in a residential area of Melitopol, near the industrial and economic college.

" The car of the local top collaborator Elena Shapurva was burned. A person who in peaceful life became famous for numerous corruption schemes in college, found her "vocation": she headed the occupation " department of education "and in every possible way helped the occupiers to impose a rashist regime of"education". According to eyewitnesses, the traitor is alive, but she was scared half to death , " said Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians hiat the Region with prohibited shells: 13 people were injured

" the Russians hiat the Kryvyi Rih district with banned cluster shells from Uragans. Industrial infrastructure project in Zelenodolsk community. Previously, 13 employees of the enterprise were injured. The administrative building was damaged , " - said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Valentin Reznichenko.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Russia claims it didn't blow up its own pipelines? And took the time to craft a press release to that effect?

Yeah, they hit their own pipeline to drive up prices. Just a li'l too prepared...

Gotta kit out a bunch of recruits and prisoners, and that takes cash, Sheeple.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ukrainians bought a satellite," Prytula said, explaining how the money from Bayraktars was spent. The Serhiy Prytula Foundation purchased a satellite that will provide the Ukrainian military with annual access to the Aisay satellite image database. "From now on, our army will be maximized... The "People's Satellite" bought by Ukrainians paid off in 2 days, - Reznikov

The ICEYE satellite has significantly enhanced Ukraine's space intelligence. Thanks to the data obtained, in the first two days alone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed hidden Russian equipment worth more than the satellite itself costs.

" During the first 2 days of operation of the ICEYE satellite, more than 60 units of military equipment were detected, which the enemy tried to disguise in forest belts and behind other obstacles. This technique would be very difficult or impossible to detect by means of optical satellites , " Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on his Facebook page.

For his part, volunteer Serhiy Prytula also responded to the appeal of the Minister of Defense on the work of sputnik, urging Ukrainians not to stop and continue to support their army.

" Your 5, 20 or 100 hryvnias perfectly burn "oink-woof". Ukrainians, don't forget, you are space! " he wrote on Facebook.Oink-woof? Hehe.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like the ruscists are officially ratifying their sham vote today, so it looks like those rumours yesterday of them backing down weren't happening. They make me frustrated and angry in so many ways. Callous treatment of life, Laws as a weapon.  The fact that western right-wingers keep looking at them as some sort of farking example of what they should be.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are absurd and obvious homophones in Russian?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian general who led the storming of Azovstal was charged in absentia

The war criminal is the commander of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev. Since February 2022, he led the seizure of territories of the Donetsk region and personally participated in military operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its subordination includes the "1st army corps of the People's Militia", a number of separate motorized rifle brigades of the illegal armed formations of the "DPR", the tank battalion and" Somalia", the intelligence battalion" Sparta "and the units of the PMC"Wagner".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Belarus is preparing to host 20 thousand conscripts from Russia, - intelligence agency

According to intelligence data, the Russian conscripts are supposed to join the units of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in Belarus. As a result of the replenishment, the ratio of "experienced" and "young" military personnel should be 1 to 5, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Measuring stations in Sweden and Denmark have registered strong underwater explosions on Russia's Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. And the authorities of Sweden and Denmark discovered a gas leak in the Baltic Sea. "You can clearly see how the waves are moving... Russian ships were spotted near gas pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea - CNN

On September 26 and 27, European security officials spotted Russian Navy support ships in the vicinity of leaks on Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, most likely caused by underwater explosions. And last week, Russian submarines were spotted near these areas. This is reported by CNN with reference to representatives of Western intelligence.

It is not yet clear whether the ships had anything to do with these explosions, but this is one of many factors that investigators will study. According to a Danish military official, Russian ships regularly operate in the area.

" We see them every week. Russian activity in the Baltic Sea has increased in recent years. They often check our awareness - both at sea and in the air ," the official added.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Belarus is preparing to host 20 thousand conscripts from Russia, - intelligence agency

According to intelligence data, the Russian conscripts are supposed to join the units of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in Belarus. As a result of the replenishment, the ratio of "experienced" and "young" military personnel should be 1 to 5, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.


Wasn't Belarus also going to send hundreds of thousands of troops to the effort too?

Belarus is Chester for Russia's Spike...
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Russians mobilise Crimean Tatars and throw them into the hottest spots, - HQ

" It is known that on September 27, two thousand people mobilized from Crimea were sent from Sevastopol to the Kherson region. In addition, military commissars in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea have received an order regarding the priority of conscription of Crimean Tatars into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces and sending them to combat units that perform tasks in areas of the most intense combat operations , " the General Staff report says.

According to the General Staff, during September 26 of this year, only in the Saki district, Russia mobilized 21 people from among the Crimean Tatars.


Just like the rest of the russian military- the rank and file are mostly 'recruited' from demographics which are not 'ethnic russian', and minority-heavy units are used for any operation likely to generate massive casualties. The Maniac Midget of Moscow is literally trying to kill two birds with one stone- eliminate Ukraine as a culture and reduce the non-'ethnic russian' population within russia. It is an overtly racist policy which actively degrades russian military effectiveness, but Vladimir the Incompetent does not care about that.

Despite the fact his not-a-war has been an epic charlie-foxtrot from day one and the glaringly obvious value in having trained and well-equipped troops, the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief continues to undercut military effectiveness in favor of his political goals. The idea this course of action actually makes those political goals harder to achieve appears to be lost on him. The fact he's closely emulating the late-stage career arc of a certain failed Austrian artist from last century also seems to have escaped his notice. Pootie-Poot has failed to achieve any of his political objectives (often achieving the polar opposite of those goals) as a result of his incompetent meddling masterful grasp of strategy, but absolutely refuses to accept reality. He still thinks he can 'win' his not-a-war.

He's ducking felusional. By now, any moron could see the options are not 'win' or 'lose' for russia. The only remaining choices are 'lose' or 'literally destroy your country by losing catastrophically'. He continues to make decisions based on a flawed premise because he has isolated himself behind a wall of toadies and sycophants and is therefore also insulated from accurate information. It is nearly impossible to make useful risk-benefit calculations without accurate data, but the Demented Dwarf in the Kremlin is NOT going to let objective reality get in the way of his imperial wet dreams.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The National Guard SSO (Special Forces) of Ukraine targeted a Russian tank with what appears to be an ATGM in #Donetsk Oblast. The total extent of damage is unclear.

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Measuring stations in Sweden and Denmark have registered strong underwater explosions on Russia's Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. And the authorities of Sweden and Denmark discovered a gas leak in the Baltic Sea. "You can clearly see how the waves are moving... Russian ships were spotted near gas pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea - CNN

On September 26 and 27, European security officials spotted Russian Navy support ships in the vicinity of leaks on Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, most likely caused by underwater explosions. And last week, Russian submarines were spotted near these areas. This is reported by CNN with reference to representatives of Western intelligence.

It is not yet clear whether the ships had anything to do with these explosions, but this is one of many factors that investigators will study. According to a Danish military official, Russian ships regularly operate in the area.

" We see them every week. Russian activity in the Baltic Sea has increased in recent years. They often check our awareness - both at sea and in the air ," the official added.


Doing ok up there?  How is the weather?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Wasn't Belarus also going to send hundreds of thousands of troops to the effort too?


Belarus only has about 45K - 50K troops all told, from a population of just under 10 million. They're unlikely to be useful in any military sense, as they've been used almost exclusively to keep Lukashenko in power for years.  They've also been providing ammunition and weapon systems to russia over the last few months, so they're likely a bit low on operational equipment.

Belarus never had hundreds of thousands of troops to begin with, and definitely can't spare the few troops they do have. Lukashenko ought to be worried Ukraine might invade Belarus, rather than the reverse.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: hubiestubert: Wasn't Belarus also going to send hundreds of thousands of troops to the effort too?

Belarus only has about 45K - 50K troops all told, from a population of just under 10 million. They're unlikely to be useful in any military sense, as they've been used almost exclusively to keep Lukashenko in power for years.  They've also been providing ammunition and weapon systems to russia over the last few months, so they're likely a bit low on operational equipment.

Belarus never had hundreds of thousands of troops to begin with, and definitely can't spare the few troops they do have. Lukashenko ought to be worried Ukraine might invade Belarus, rather than the reverse.


A bunch of folks have promised Russia that they'd send hardbois, but the Chechens are the only ones who actually did, and those mercs got their asses handed to them so hard and fast that the survivors just high tailed it back home.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: For the Excel chart, as noted, take early-month extrapolation numbers (the entire column highlighted in orange) with a huge grain of salt, due to the small sample size (today, for example, JUST today). I'm sure there is some formula I could kludge in to include some version of prior month numbers to extrapolate from, but I haven't gotten around to doing it yet.

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x257]


If those numbers are accurate, Russia has now lost more men in Ukraine than the US did in Vietnam.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Are absurd and obvious homophones in Russian?

Between the Lions: Brian McKnight & Cleo sing "Homophones"
Youtube 3prL9EHifw0
 
fastfxr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.


They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.
 
Blathering Idjut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, Russia claims it didn't blow up its own pipelines? And took the time to craft a press release to that effect?

Yeah, they hit their own pipeline to drive up prices. Just a li'l too prepared...

Gotta kit out a bunch of recruits and prisoners, and that takes cash, Sheeple.


The response of the American right also seemed extremely coordinated and planned. What a coincidence.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.


No, they haven't been. They play games with the gas that flows through it, but they're not interested in damaging their own vital infrastructure.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Wenchmaster: hubiestubert: Wasn't Belarus also going to send hundreds of thousands of troops to the effort too?

Belarus only has about 45K - 50K troops all told, from a population of just under 10 million. They're unlikely to be useful in any military sense, as they've been used almost exclusively to keep Lukashenko in power for years.  They've also been providing ammunition and weapon systems to russia over the last few months, so they're likely a bit low on operational equipment.

Belarus never had hundreds of thousands of troops to begin with, and definitely can't spare the few troops they do have. Lukashenko ought to be worried Ukraine might invade Belarus, rather than the reverse.

A bunch of folks have promised Russia that they'd send hardbois, but the Chechens are the only ones who actually did, and those mercs got their asses handed to them so hard and fast that the survivors just high tailed it back home.


It's say the Chechens are arguable. They're such useless asses even their own team wants them dead
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We need a war on fossil fuels.  And if we ever get serious about climate change, we'll have to get serious about confronting Russia's use of them.


Just sayin'.  We're putting off inevitable direct confrontation.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russian ship blows up near pipeline. EU says claims that it targeted the Russian ship "absurd."
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.

No, they haven't been. They play games with the gas that flows through it, but they're not interested in damaging their own vital infrastructure.


The country that shoots from and at the nuke plant they control wouldn't want to damage their infrastructure?
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.


NordStream2 was never used, and Russia has been regularly closing NordStream1 for "repairs" since sanctions began.  Putin did it to further punish Europe by completely cutting of their gas supply; he hopes that it will hurt Europe worse than it hurts him.  Along the way if he can find some useful idiots (not talking about you, but about GQP folks) to blame Biden or sow some discord among Ukraine's western allies then it is a double win for him.

I believe both goals will fail
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's almost like Russia's feelings about NATO had nothing to do with Putin's decision to invade Ukraine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.


In 200 ft of water, literally anyone could have done it off a fishing boat... and there are a dozen actors with oblique "possible" motivations. I don't think it's quite as obviously Russia. They want to pressure Europe and dangle the possibility of gas going back on this winter by dumping Ukriane. While breaking the line could be a threat by them about new pipelines, doing it NOW, rather than later, is really dumb.
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia is up to lose their army in Lyman | Glory to Ukraine!
Youtube UYrWK6k5Guc

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it.

/sorry it's late, nothing but computer problems this morning.
//for the number of times I thought of throwing pc out the window.
///as is tradition.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.


while that seems rational, consider that they already kinda did that when they quit selling to western europe thru nordstream1. They turned down western cash.
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
28 Sep: Ukrainians MADE a BIG SURPRISE for Russian Forces | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube xNkz6AJbEww
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.


I have been to the derposphere!

The deplorables are confirming to each other that Biden has admitted to destroying the pilings.

Based on this I'd say it's extremely likely that Russia did it. Every accusation is a confession.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Juc: qorkfiend: fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.

No, they haven't been. They play games with the gas that flows through it, but they're not interested in damaging their own vital infrastructure.

The country that shoots from and at the nuke plant they control wouldn't want to damage their infrastructure?


"Poor aim" does not mean "intentional sabotage".
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.

In 200 ft of water, literally anyone could have done it off a fishing boat... and there are a dozen actors with oblique "possible" motivations. I don't think it's quite as obviously Russia. They want to pressure Europe and dangle the possibility of gas going back on this winter by dumping Ukriane. While breaking the line could be a threat by them about new pipelines, doing it NOW, rather than later, is really dumb.


Do you have a recent example of Russia doing something that wasn't really dumb?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Map of the Lyman area with captions by Illia Ponomarenko:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.

No, they haven't been. They play games with the gas that flows through it, but they're not interested in damaging their own vital infrastructure.


Well look at you pushing Russian propaganda. For free or did you get yourself something nice?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: and there are a dozen actors with oblique "possible" motivations


Other than Extinction Rebellion (and they're pretty farking ineffectual), who?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

NordStream2 was never used, and Russia has been regularly closing NordStream1 for "repairs" since sanctions began.  Putin did it to further punish Europe by completely cutting of their gas supply; he hopes that it will hurt Europe worse than it hurts him.  Along the way if he can find some useful idiots (not talking about you, but about GQP folks) to blame Biden or sow some discord among Ukraine's western allies then it is a double win for him.

I believe both goals will fail


Right. So, he's not going to purposefully deprive himself of one of the few tools he has to try and influence Europe.

Annoying the Germans by closing the pipeline for "repairs" is very, very different than blowing a hole in it at the bottom of the Baltic.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

while that seems rational, consider that they already kinda did that when they quit selling to western europe thru nordstream1. They turned down western cash.


Yes, but they purposefully turned it off and can turn it back on quickly should the time come.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: qorkfiend: fastfxr: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

They've been fawking with Nord since the war began, so yeab, they did it.

No, they haven't been. They play games with the gas that flows through it, but they're not interested in damaging their own vital infrastructure.

Well look at you pushing Russian propaganda. For free or did you get yourself something nice?


Observing that Nord Stream is important infrastructure isn't Russian propaganda, dummy.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: We need a war on fossil fuels.  And if we ever get serious about climate change, we'll have to get serious about confronting Russia's use of them.


Just sayin'.  We're putting off inevitable direct confrontation.


Totally. BURN ALL THE FOSSIL FUELS!
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: quantum_csc: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

NordStream2 was never used, and Russia has been regularly closing NordStream1 for "repairs" since sanctions began.  Putin did it to further punish Europe by completely cutting of their gas supply; he hopes that it will hurt Europe worse than it hurts him.  Along the way if he can find some useful idiots (not talking about you, but about GQP folks) to blame Biden or sow some discord among Ukraine's western allies then it is a double win for him.

I believe both goals will fail

Right. So, he's not going to purposefully deprive himself of one of the few tools he has to try and influence Europe.

Annoying the Germans by closing the pipeline for "repairs" is very, very different than blowing a hole in it at the bottom of the Baltic.


Not if he can get people to believe it was the US.  That pipeline was not long for the world anyway.  Germany claims they almost have enough gas reserves to get them through the winter, there are new pipelines from Norway, LNG terminals coming for longer term sources, and then Ukraine might be able to add to supply in a few years.  All of Europe is heading in the direction of no longer buying petroleum products from Russia.  If he can fracture the western alliance then I have no doubt he would destroy his own limited use infrastructure to do it.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

soopey: Mechanicum: and there are a dozen actors with oblique "possible" motivations

Other than Extinction Rebellion (and they're pretty farking ineffectual), who?


The US, to lock in NATO

Poland, to lock in NATO and keep Germany from backsliding

Someone from Finland who doesn't want to see the NATO accession falter

Alternate gas suppliers for Europe

European non-gas energy companies

Take your pick
A lot of uncompleted transitions that could scuttle if everything went back to January that people have a lot of stake in
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: qorkfiend: quantum_csc: qorkfiend: I sort of have to agree with the Russians that targeting their own primary economic leverage for sabotage is pretty unlikely.

NordStream2 was never used, and Russia has been regularly closing NordStream1 for "repairs" since sanctions began.  Putin did it to further punish Europe by completely cutting of their gas supply; he hopes that it will hurt Europe worse than it hurts him.  Along the way if he can find some useful idiots (not talking about you, but about GQP folks) to blame Biden or sow some discord among Ukraine's western allies then it is a double win for him.

I believe both goals will fail

Right. So, he's not going to purposefully deprive himself of one of the few tools he has to try and influence Europe.

Annoying the Germans by closing the pipeline for "repairs" is very, very different than blowing a hole in it at the bottom of the Baltic.

Not if he can get people to believe it was the US.  That pipeline was not long for the world anyway.  Germany claims they almost have enough gas reserves to get them through the winter, there are new pipelines from Norway, LNG terminals coming for longer term sources, and then Ukraine might be able to add to supply in a few years.  All of Europe is heading in the direction of no longer buying petroleum products from Russia.  If he can fracture the western alliance then I have no doubt he would destroy his own limited use infrastructure to do it.


Plus the panic jacks up the price of gas he sells to willing buyers.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, Russia claims it didn't blow up its own pipelines? And took the time to craft a press release to that effect?

Yeah, they hit their own pipeline to drive up prices. Just a li'l too prepared...

Gotta kit out a bunch of recruits and prisoners, and that takes cash, Sheeple.


You can't sell what you can't deliver.
 
pd2001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At this point, it's less about influencing Europe through selling the gas as it is sowing discord and dividing the support for Ukraine by trying to instill fear... Winter is coming, after all. And, since this drives up the price, the customers the russians still have in Asia will have to pay more. Biden's previous comments just provide a convenient scapegoat.

The russians totally did this. I'd imagine the megalomaniacal midget and his sycophants are hoping to make Europe come crawling back AND offer to pay for the repairs just to have the privilege.
 
