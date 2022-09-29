 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Imagine (insert your local main highway here) shut down so F/A 18s could land on it. Yeah, they're doing that in Finland as part of a military drill   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
45
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold War II - Autobahn Boogaloo
Autobahn Landing Exercise Nordholz (1982)
Youtube 5aWCN08H1BQ
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Practice landing on Germany's autobahn during the Cold War
Youtube 9sikPWl8IYw
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USAF: whoah, that's some pretty tight landing parameters

USN: Luxury!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Finn, bringing a fighter jet to a rally.

gtplanet.netView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say Finland?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to do the same drills on highways in South Korea.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the US Interstate system designed for just such use in an emergency?  So many miles of straight and level road every such and such distance apart....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan has this annual exercise

US Air Force jets land on Michigan Highway in training exercise
Youtube UD1sHWNJ0TQ
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh... can you imagine them trying that in the USA?

The first time one of their precious fighter jets bent a rim on a pothole, republicans would suddenly decide that infrastructure maintenance is worth funding.
 
djcunix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Interstate system was designed with the highways being used as backup runways, just in case.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually they did a few months back.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2022/06/28/portion-m-28-closed-public-national-guard-exercise/
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?


cnocnanrionnag: Isn't the US Interstate system designed for just such use in an emergency?  So many miles of straight and level road every such and such distance apart....


myth:

https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/interstate/interstatemyths.cfm
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Isn't the US Interstate system designed for just such use in an emergency?  So many miles of straight and level road every such and such distance apart....


Unless someone can confirm as such, it might be myth.  The one glaring issue is the potholes and rough patches that make up a majority of the US Interstate system.  I can't imagine what it would be like trying to take off with the plane bouncing and jouncing all over.  The one smooth highway I can think of is the turnpike in Oklahoma.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So its been rumored that when Eisenhower had this department of transportation build the US Interstate system it was more for the benefit of our defenses to use those highways to good advantage as well as civilians uses it.

The rumor I heard was that for every 5 miles of interstate, 1 mile of it had to be straight. To land aircraft.

oh and the size of the lanes?  were measured to fit an Army Jeep comfortably in-between the lines.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I can't imagine what it would be like trying to take off with the plane bouncing and jouncing all over.


you've never taken off from a forward air base have you.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So its been rumored that when Eisenhower had this department of transportation build the US Interstate system it was more for the benefit of our defenses to use those highways to good advantage as well as civilians uses it.

The rumor I heard was that for every 5 miles of interstate, 1 mile of it had to be straight. To land aircraft.

oh and the size of the lanes?  were measured to fit an Army Jeep comfortably in-between the lines.


all of these statements are untrue.  it was all about economic development, easing congestion, and improved safety.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine?  I would PAY to watch that.  Hell, about 20 years ago I got to see two F-18s get launched off a carrier at the Fort Lauderdale Air and Sea show and my pants fit funny for weeks.  Watch em land and take off from streets?  Sign me up!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I can't imagine what it would be like trying to take off with the plane bouncing and jouncing all over.

you've never taken off from a forward air base have you.


Nope.  Never stayed at the Holiday Inn, either.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a highway to the danger zone.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the boonies in Sweden you'll be driving down a straight highway and notice a little road going into the woods. It doesn't go to a cabin or anything. It's where they'll hide the jets.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Did somebody say Finland?!?
[Fark user image image 850x850]


But where's her landing strip?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They don't actually build us highways to the standard to land and takeoff aircraft. You definitely could land one out west in the sections with no guardrails utilities signs or obstruction, but you're probably damaging the pavement and aircraft. Small civilian planes sure, happens often enough.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Sleeper_agent: Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?

cnocnanrionnag: Isn't the US Interstate system designed for just such use in an emergency?  So many miles of straight and level road every such and such distance apart....

myth:

https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/interstate/interstatemyths.cfm


Welp, let me hop in my time machine and go back to when I was teaching Social Studies.  I need to catch myself before I tell two whole classrooms full of 10th graders.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: CarnySaur: Did somebody say Finland?!?
[Fark user image image 850x850]

But where's her landing strip?


On one hand: *cringe*.
But on the other hand: Nice!
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sounds like a highway to the danger zone.


I'm not sure who I'm angrier at: you for making that stupid, stupid joke, or me for laughing at it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it was all about economic development, easing congestion, and improved safety.


Of course it was.

but on the other hand, Eisenhower knew the importance the Interstate would have for Military uses too.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Michigan has this annual exercise

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UD1sHWNJ0TQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Guys in camo standing on the edge of a highway... so stupid. I nearly mowed down about 30 of those morons once. For some reason the National Guard was doing an exercise and pulled over all their trucks and guys were standing along the road, and not in the shoulder-- like a foot of two into the lane. AND they were wearing woodland camouflage in a road through a woodland. So so stupid.

Also stupid-- moped/bike riders in camo.

How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Monty Pythons Finland song
Youtube 7rwc3VGvlRY
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Actually they did a few months back.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2022/06/28/portion-m-28-closed-public-national-guard-exercise/


A10s are designed for that.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GRCooper: USAF: whoah, that's some pretty tight landing parameters

USN: Luxury!


The only route to peace is war!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?


Yep

By hitler/nazi germany.

We copied them
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: So its been rumored that when Eisenhower had this department of transportation build the US Interstate system it was more for the benefit of our defenses to use those highways to good advantage as well as civilians uses it.

The rumor I heard was that for every 5 miles of interstate, 1 mile of it had to be straight. To land aircraft.

oh and the size of the lanes?  were measured to fit an Army Jeep comfortably in-between the lines.


Ja!!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: asciibaron: it was all about economic development, easing congestion, and improved safety.

Of course it was.

but on the other hand, Eisenhower knew the importance the Interstate would have for Military uses too.


Eisenhower did not come up with this idea, he was part of the Transcontinental Motor Convoys.  he tagged along for part of the Motor Transport Corps transit in 1919 which used the Lincoln Highway to traverse the US.  it was part of the Good Roads Movement to facilitate the improvement of roads with the increased adoption of the automobile over the use of livestock for the movement of goods and people.

Eisenhower is attached to the Interstate system because he was the POTUS and signed the act into law in 1956.  it was the continuation of the Federal Road Act of 1916, which predates Eisenhower's involvement in the 1919 convoy.

the Bureau of Public Roads asked the Army for a list of roads they felt were needed for defense, in 1922. Gen Pershing provided a map to Congress with a request for 78,000 miles of new roads.  the majority of the requested roads were built, with a large portion being what are now the Interstate Highway System.

if anyone is the Father of the Interstate Highway system, it would be Gen John Pershing.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: steklo: So its been rumored that when Eisenhower had this department of transportation build the US Interstate system it was more for the benefit of our defenses to use those highways to good advantage as well as civilians uses it.

The rumor I heard was that for every 5 miles of interstate, 1 mile of it had to be straight. To land aircraft.

oh and the size of the lanes?  were measured to fit an Army Jeep comfortably in-between the lines.

all of these statements are untrue.  it was all about economic development, easing congestion, and improved safety.


And copying the germans who built the first ones
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sounds like a highway to the danger zone.


Hwy to big profits for defense stock owners in the next proxy war
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: CarnySaur: Did somebody say Finland?!?
[Fark user image image 850x850]

But where's her landing strip?


Too many mountains and crevases
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: asciibaron: it was all about economic development, easing congestion, and improved safety.

Of course it was.

but on the other hand, Eisenhower knew the importance the Interstate would have for Military uses too.


Is this the same eisenhower who warned us of our soon to be out of control military industrial complex??
Youtube it to watch his speech in 1961.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Sleeper_agent: Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?

Yep

By hitler/nazi germany.

We copied them


no, not remotely true.

the world's first limited access divided highway was the Long Island Motor Parkway built in 1908.  by the mid 1920's the New York area had several limited access divided highways, known at the time as "parkways" - these include the Bronx River Parkway, which improved on the ideas of the LIMP by adding a median strip down the middle to improve safety.  it was opened for traffic in 1924.  the first divided limited access highway in Germany was built between Bonn and Cologne starting in 1929 and was opened in 1932, predating Hilter's political career.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Linux_Yes:
And copying the germans who built the first ones

wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asciibaron: if anyone is the Father of the Interstate Highway system, it would be Gen John Pershing.


Then I whole heartly salute Gen John Pershing.

But I'll give the middle finger to NY's Robert Moses.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: asciibaron: if anyone is the Father of the Interstate Highway system, it would be Gen John Pershing.

Then I whole heartly salute Gen John Pershing.

But I'll give the middle finger to NY's Robert Moses.


if you look at the needs of NYC at the time, he did what he thought was best for the economic development of the city.  there are plenty of cringe things that were part of his urban planning, but many of the concepts and projects are still used today.

he was responsible for creating urban parks, including Washington Park.  the numerous bridges and tunnels into Manhattan were his idea, without them, development in NYC would have stalled.  imagine getting into NYC without the Triborough, Verrazono, and Hudson bridges or the Battery and Midtown tunnels, or the West Side Highway.

focusing only on the negative really dismisses the long term development made possible by the overall planning.  he made NYC a city of mass transit.  he built the city's parks and pools, the playgrounds, and changed the zoning to protect the existing parks. 

like all public figures, he was a flawed man, but the good he did far outweigh the bad, in terms of development, access, and protecting green spaces.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Sleeper_agent: Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?

cnocnanrionnag: Isn't the US Interstate system designed for just such use in an emergency?  So many miles of straight and level road every such and such distance apart....

myth:

https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/interstate/interstatemyths.cfm


Knowledge is learning something new, while wisdom is unlearning something wrong.

Thanks for that link. Cheers!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: asciibaron: Sleeper_agent: Isn't this one of the reasons the interstate system was created?

cnocnanrionnag: Isn't the US Interstate system designed for just such use in an emergency?  So many miles of straight and level road every such and such distance apart....

myth:

https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/interstate/interstatemyths.cfm

Knowledge is learning something new, while wisdom is unlearning something wrong.

Thanks for that link. Cheers!


Check out "The Big Roads" by Earl Swift, it's a great read and you'll all sorts of things... including the history of the Indy 500!

https://www.amazon.com/Big-Roads-Visionaries-Trailblazers-Superhighways/dp/0547907249
 
