 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   A fourth leak has hiat Russia's Baltic Sea pipelines   (bbc.com) divider line
48
    More: Followup, Russia, classic example, head of Finnish security intelligence service, playbook of a state actor, Central Intelligence Agency, Eastern Europe, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

1058 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Totally the Ukraine's fault, with their vast array of super invisible subs. Swearsies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article 5 has entered the chat.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Totally the Ukraine's fault, with their vast array of super invisible subs. Swearsies.


Pay no attention to the fact that all of Russia's Nazi and tankie propagandists had the same talking points lined up an hour before the sabotage...
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can a pipeline fall out of a window when it's underwater? has Moscow flooded?
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia appears to be moving quickly into the FO stage of life...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably termites
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia dismissed suggestions that it had attacked its own pipelines as "predictable and stupid".

Well, they're right - it is predictable and stupid.  Which means it fits Putin's MO.  I'll take this as an admission of guilt.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Russia dismissed suggestions that it had attacked its own pipelines as "predictable and stupid".

Well, they're right - it is predictable and stupid.  Which means it fits Putin's MO.  I'll take this as an admission of guilt.


I came here to say this.

Predictable and stupid could be on the Russian flag.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker is going to do a remote from under the sea where he witnessed helped with    the whole thing.  It's taking longer to clean up the garbled under water Russian.  He may actually show us how hole number five is created.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jespot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...9 in and no HfRO meme?  I am disappoint
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meanwhile, Norway - which is not in the EU - said it would deploy its military to protect oil and gas installations."

Seen it.

norwegianchamber.com.auView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jespot: ...9 in and no HfRO meme?  I am disappoint


What?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quick! Someone get some potatoes, stock, and cream and make soup!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Article 5 has entered the chat.


Flimsier pretexts have been used to get wars started, it's true.

Russia's responses to accusations of sabotage are childish at best.  I think NATO could spank Russia well to the east beyond the Urals fairly quickly without ground forces and without nuclear weapons.  That said, the trepidation is understandable when dealing with a petulant actor like Russia and its likely dilapidated nuclear weapons and incompetent personnel that shows itself more and more, day by day to be an absolute shiatshow of a country.

/Remember the Maine!
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, Denmark which up until July this year could discover boats in or around their waters, and the US IUSS that can hear a duck fart in the ocean have both been silent as to what might have happened.

Sure. Must have been the Russians but everyone is too polite to provide evidence.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jespot: ...9 in and no HfRO meme?  I am disappoint


Fark user imageView Full Size
Weird request, but if I know one thing about fark, we don't kink shame here.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Totally the Ukraine's fault, with their vast array of super invisible subs. Swearsies.


silly they rang Namor, why do you think Ukraine has a trident as a national symbol
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: Oddly enough, Denmark which up until July this year could discover boats in or around their waters, and the US IUSS that can hear a duck fart in the ocean have both been silent as to what might have happened.

Sure. Must have been the Russians but everyone is too polite to provide evidence.


Looks like we've found Lavrov's Fark account.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: Oddly enough, Denmark which up until July this year could discover boats in or around their waters, and the US IUSS that can hear a duck fart in the ocean have both been silent as to what might have happened.

Sure. Must have been the Russians but everyone is too polite to provide evidence.


but bubble cakes there are reports of Russian vessels being in the area during the past few months
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More leaks than subby's mom
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sedov has been cruising around in the area for the last few days, according to Marinetraffic.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When asked how long repairs would take, Gazprom responded, "Two days. Three at most."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everybody is blaming countries.

How about Gazprom?

Unlike Russian military, I bet they know exactly where all the pipelines are, have all the underwater equipment, experience, and explosives to do it. Reduces their competition. If the controlling oligarchs are pissed at Putin, they could frame him and just make his life more difficult/complicated to distract him from getting around to dropping them out a window.

But then, yeah, I'd think some western nation would have noticed their activity???
 
camarugala
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a conspiracy, what's the fourth time?
 
Zenith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: When asked how long repairs would take, Gazprom responded, "Two days. Three at most."


I doubt it, I worked on a survey of a pipeline and they wreck it laying the damn thing. took weeks, took us a few days to set up and resurvey the route.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

camarugala: If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a conspiracy, what's the fourth time?


d'Artagnan
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: Jespot: ...9 in and no HfRO meme?  I am disappoint

What?


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size

???
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Zenith: OkieDookie: When asked how long repairs would take, Gazprom responded, "Two days. Three at most."

I doubt it, I worked on a survey of a pipeline and they wreck it laying the damn thing. took weeks, took us a few days to set up and resurvey the route.


Think about what I typed in relation to the initial expected duration vs. actual duration of a certain Russian military action.
 
Zenith
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Zenith: OkieDookie: When asked how long repairs would take, Gazprom responded, "Two days. Three at most."

I doubt it, I worked on a survey of a pipeline and they wreck it laying the damn thing. took weeks, took us a few days to set up and resurvey the route.

Think about what I typed in relation to the initial expected duration vs. actual duration of a certain Russian military action.


yeah.. my bad
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

camarugala: If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a conspiracy, what's the fourth time?


Ratings war.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Unlike Russian military, I bet they know exactly where all the pipelines are, have all the underwater equipment, experience, and explosives to do it.


The location of the pipeline is know very precisely and lots of people have access to that data.  The thing appears to be buried in a trench about 3 meters deep.  It also has a layer of concrete on top of it and then the trench is filled in.

The interesting part is the place where the leaks happened are where the water is deepest and in fairly busy areas.  That would imply use of independent subs rather than the tethered types.  In other places the pipeline is in water shallow enough for recreational scuba divers.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I could buy the conspiracy of American sabotage. After all, Russia has been using the threat of cutting off gas to Europe to try and gain leverage over the situation, and in Germany in particular it's been at least a little effective. Damaging the pipeline to the point of making it unusable for a long time takes away some of that leverage.

That's also why it's less likely to me that Russia did it themselves. They'd be shooting themselves in the foot to do something like that, unless it means they've given up on using gas as a bargaining chip.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

camarugala: If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a conspiracy, what's the fourth time?


A very poorly hidden conspiracy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well we all wondered when he would pull a Hussein.  Who had late September?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the leaks are near the small island nation of Bornholm, which I've never heard of, but which according to BBC's map has its own EEZ.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Denmark, supported by Sweden, Germany, and the US, needs to invade this Bornholm place and set things straight.
 
D135
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't Russia just shut the pipelines off?  Are they suddenly worried about the optics of looking like unrepentant pieces of shiat?

/Probably just trying to ramp up the Fear, Uncertainty & Doubt
 
Jespot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Hunt for Red Blyatober!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The interesting part is the place where the leaks happened are where the water is deepest and in fairly busy areas.  That would imply use of independent subs rather than the tethered types.


Now we just need some non-US satellite imagery showing that the USS Jimmy Carter has been sitting in its home port for the last month...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Before the invasion the Russians were complaining that Ukraine took out too much gas as their tax for shipping gas through their country. While it sounded like a minor international court issue, it was used as part of the excuse to invade (along with the Crimea water which I think was already in the international courts).  Ukraine only gets Russian gas if they ship it and with Nordstream 1 down, there aren't many options for delivering Russian gas.  Russian gas still seems to be off the sanctions list. A few weeks ago a company could theoretically still send gas pipeline stuff to Russia but not the same equipment if it was to be used for a water plant so the gas processing was being used to bypass sanctions.

Someone has an endgame with these leaks and I would love to know what the story is.  Some how I expect it to get very ugly.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: When asked how long repairs would take, Gazprom responded, "Two days. Three at most."


I don't know that they are making any repair plans or moving with speed to do so. The very minimal information I've read has said that unless the pipeline is quickly repaired, corrosion from seawater on the inside will entirely ruin it and make it useless.

Don't know about the time for that, but maybe a couple weeks to make the repair or just forget about it?

It's quietly being said that those pipelines will never come back online. That makes me wonder who is responsible for scrapping it when it's decommissioned. Knowing Russia, they'll just leave it there.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The thing appears to be buried in a trench about 3 meters deep.  It also has a layer of concrete on top of it and then the trench is filled in.


Do we know whether Russia installed self-destruct packages when the pipeline was being laid?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Now we just need some non-US satellite imagery showing that the USS Jimmy Carter has been sitting in its home port for the last month...


I was just going to ask where that submarine was at (if known) for the duration of this operation...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: DON.MAC: The thing appears to be buried in a trench about 3 meters deep.  It also has a layer of concrete on top of it and then the trench is filled in.

Do we know whether Russia installed self-destruct packages when the pipeline was being laid?


It probably wouldn't be hard to place an explosive device near enough to the pipeline to damage it even if it's buried. That's the kinda of thing SEAL type groups tend to specialize in. What are the Russian equivalent of the navy SEALS?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RandomInternetComment: mrmopar5287: DON.MAC: The thing appears to be buried in a trench about 3 meters deep.  It also has a layer of concrete on top of it and then the trench is filled in.

Do we know whether Russia installed self-destruct packages when the pipeline was being laid?

It probably wouldn't be hard to place an explosive device near enough to the pipeline to damage it even if it's buried. That's the kinda of thing SEAL type groups tend to specialize in. What are the Russian equivalent of the navy SEALS?


Russian walrus?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: DON.MAC: The thing appears to be buried in a trench about 3 meters deep.  It also has a layer of concrete on top of it and then the trench is filled in.

Do we know whether Russia installed self-destruct packages when the pipeline was being laid?


doubt it. I doubt they can even produce the pipelines and as they've been produced in another country not much chance to get an explosive on it.
so either an extremely large amount of explosive placed on the sea floor, they excavated a bit or use a modified P.I.G
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: I don't know that they are making any repair plans or moving with speed to do so. The very minimal information I've read has said that unless the pipeline is quickly repaired, corrosion from seawater on the inside will entirely ruin it and make it useless.

Don't know about the time for that, but maybe a couple weeks to make the repair or just forget about it?


I don't think the corrosion issue is true.   It would have had sea water in it when it was being built.

The ships to repair it are bigger and take longer than under sea fiber repair which often takes two weeks.  With pipelines, I think they need two big ships if they have to replace much pipe.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.