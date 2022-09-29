 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   For sale: Coffin (unused). Reason for sale: Husband lived longer than I hoped   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got a friend whose Dad is getting divorced at 91. The old man and his wife got fed up with each other ten years back; they decided it was easier for one of them to wait until the other died rather than go through the hassle of a divorce. They both now regret that decision.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Got a friend whose Dad is getting divorced at 91. The old man and his wife got fed up with each other ten years back; they decided it was easier for one of them to wait until the other died rather than go through the hassle of a divorce. They both now regret that decision.


I dunno, if they each have a life insurance policy on each other and have each other listed as beneficiary, there may be a clear WINNER there if they stick it out. Like HIGH stakes! XD
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably a good deal. Coffins are cheaper when you buy them used.

/They lose 20% of their value as soon as they leave the plot.
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oooo! This is a serious deal for a short-on-cash vampire.

/not in Scotland
//dammit
///slashies
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She did say 'lived', past tense. Maybe her husband was a vampire and she finally drove a stake through his heart and cut off his head.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good timing.  If the price is reasonable, it could be a part of someone's halloween decor.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pillow not included as my dog has taken to it.

I'm thinking maybe the dog's been sleeping in the casket. And then you'd be dead and lying there for all eternity and suddenly be like, "What's that smell? Is that dog?".
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/For_sale:_baby_shoes,_never_worn
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/Asking for a friend
 
