(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   DONT taste the rainbow   (ksby.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rainbow fentanyl?

Uhh, yeah.. No.

Dear subby,
Trix are for kids.. If you want a rainbow lollipop, try band camp.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fun fact! The counterfeit pills aren't rainbow colored to appeal to children, they are colored to mimic non fentanyl opiod prescriptions like oxycotin and hydrocodone. They are stamped in the same shape and light pastels as the scrip drugs they are emulating.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone does not need to be a willful participant to be affected by fentanyl. The drug is so toxic that just being within close proximity can be deadly.

"What happened to him?"
"Oh, he was in the same room with a fentanyl pill.  F*cker got him from across the room."
"Shame."

🙄 🙄 🙄
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Fun fact! The counterfeit pills aren't rainbow colored to appeal to children, they are colored to mimic non fentanyl opiod prescriptions like oxycotin and hydrocodone. They are stamped in the same shape and light pastels as the scrip drugs they are emulating.


But that's not going to spark the outrage news outlet need to make their viewers watch while simultaneously crapping their pants nor allow LEOs to request more resources.  It doesn't even make sense that drug dealers are going to waste money to go out of their way to kill kids.

Add this to the media's long history of over-hyping drugs.  Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to Bed, Bath, and Beyond to buy some bath salts, smoke them, and then bite someone's face off.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Be warned: The effects are immediate and irreversible.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

433: Someone does not need to be a willful participant to be affected by fentanyl. The drug is so toxic that just being within close proximity can be deadly.

"What happened to him?"
"Oh, he was in the same room with a fentanyl pill.  F*cker got him from across the room."
"Shame."

🙄 🙄 🙄


Just thinking about fentanyl can get you.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just give out Tide pods.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

433: Someone does not need to be a willful participant to be affected by fentanyl. The drug is so toxic that just being within close proximity can be deadly.

"What happened to him?"
"Oh, he was in the same room with a fentanyl pill.  F*cker got him from across the room."
"Shame."

🙄 🙄 🙄


When I got to that part I felt like I was reading a Chick Tract about drugs.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nobody likes your kids enough to give them free drugs.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The Grover Beach Police Department has not yet encountered the drug but the upcoming holiday is concerning"
 
Smidge204
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Just thinking about fentanyl can get you.


Reading articles about it certainly spikes my blood pressure...

=Smidge=
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: "The Grover Beach Police Department has not yet encountered the drug but the upcoming holiday is concerning"


SuperGrover to the rescue!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: "The Grover Beach Police Department has not yet encountered the drug but the upcoming holiday is concerning"


Jeeze I thought you made that up, it's actually in the article ffs.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, the annual "ooga booga Halloween" story.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine believing this.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that the most dangerous item being handed out to trick-or-treaters this year will still be be poorly-labeled candy containing peanuts.
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That article is so fake I don't know if I exist anymore.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DEA says "rainbow" fentanyl pills are being marketed to children. Experts say that's nonsense
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the article's source is one pediatrician who definitely knows it's happening for sure, and the cops who say they have no evidence of it happening but just be careful in case it does.
Journalism!
 
vrax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: DEA says "rainbow" fentanyl pills are being marketed to children. Experts say that's nonsense


Dasgupta says the DEA's framing "was so divorced from any reality of what drug markets are actually like, it was almost laughable that our country's top drug enforcement folks are so out of touch with what's happening on the ground."

I. Am. Shocked.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: 433: Someone does not need to be a willful participant to be affected by fentanyl. The drug is so toxic that just being within close proximity can be deadly.

"What happened to him?"
"Oh, he was in the same room with a fentanyl pill.  F*cker got him from across the room."
"Shame."

🙄 🙄 🙄

Just thinking about fentanyl can get you.


Reading the article is dangerous!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fentanyl broke into my place and stole my cigarettes and ate all the Pecan Sandies.
 
