(Kansas City)   Missouri prosecutor now being prosecuted for prosecuting a man to prison for 23 years for a crime he did not commit. Remember your rights folks. Don't talk to cops other than to demand an attorney   (kansascity.com) divider line
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Prosecutor gets a ~disciplinary hearing~!
Wrongfully-convicted had 23 years in prison.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the victim is a black guy.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A female Prosecuting Attorney withholds evidence that would exonerate the defendant?

CNN will be welcoming her with open arms to cover missing white girls and wrongfully opine about the case.

Maybe she too will fart on TV.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you prosecute a person to prison?

Isn't that the act of bringing legal proceedings?

//It's early, maybe more coffee
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarksideHalo: Oh no! Prosecutor gets a ~disciplinary hearing~!
Wrongfully-convicted had 23 years in prison.


Wow. I just RTFA. You should too.
This prosecutor has a long history of failing to disclose information to the defense.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POLIÇA - "Wedding" (Official Music Video)
Youtube fG8JMSMDICI
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always lawyer up. I wish I had when I was 19.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not being prosecuted in the least, subby.

RIF
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: A female Prosecuting Attorney withholds evidence that would exonerate the defendant?
CNN will be welcoming her with open arms to cover missing white girls and wrongfully opine about the case.
Maybe she too will fart on TV.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Ugh, Nancy Grace. Hasn't she found JonBenét Ramsey's killer yet?
I was watching some completely unrelated "true crime" case on some network, and at the end of the show, they had the gamut of experts offering soundbite opinions. And then BAMN, Nancy Grace. Blech.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
While the disciplinary case is focused on McGowan's actions in the Kidd case, she has been suspected of misconduct in other trials. McGowan was accused of withholding evidence in the case against Richard Buchli II, a Kansas City attorney who spent about five years in prison for the 2000 death of his law partner before his murder conviction was overturned. Charges later were dismissed.

In 2013, the Kansas Supreme Court found McGowan, as a prosecutor in Douglas County, made improper comments during closing arguments in five cases between 2007 and 2009. In one instance, the court vacated a sentence in a child exploitation case. She was removed from her trial duties in Douglas County after that, but allowed to return to regular courtroom duties in 2014. McGowan retired from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office in November 2019, shortly after Kidd was freed.

In April, Keith Carnes, of Kansas City, was released from a Missouri prison after 18 years in prison. The Missouri Supreme Court determined an eyewitness' account was not disclosed to Carnes' defense team. A witness also said then-Jackson County assistant prosecutor McGowan pressured her into picking Carnes.

this pos needs to be locked in a box
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Can you prosecute a person to prison?

Isn't that the act of bringing legal proceedings?

//It's early, maybe more coffee


Yes, it's like killing a person to death.

Well, in this case, we can hope.
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: DarksideHalo: Oh no! Prosecutor gets a ~disciplinary hearing~!
Wrongfully-convicted had 23 years in prison.

Wow. I just RTFA. You should too.
This prosecutor has a long history of failing to disclose information to the defense.


I am surprised something was done, especially in a place like Missouri. Hiding exculpatory evidence is darned near routine in the Merkin Just-Us System.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Be careful what you say to anyone, regardless of their place of employment, if they are responding to an accident you are involved in.

/ my dad talked to a firefighter after an accident. Do not do that.
 
