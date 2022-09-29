 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In Florida, "storm-surge" apparently means "surf's up"   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Florida, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow
Those are some appallingly dumb mother farkers right there
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take me down to the concussion city
Where the Whiteclaw is warm
And Florida Man thinks I'm pretty
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like fun.

/until someone loses an eye
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We watched those dudes for about 30 minutes or so on Fark yesterday.

Drunk or very stupid.  Maybe both.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone has a plan until they drown - Mike Tyson
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: We watched those dudes for about 30 minutes or so on Fark yesterday.

Drunk or very stupid.  Maybe both.


You are correct... Some of us Farkers got to watch this live or at least with about a seven minute delay... It was in the surge cam thread
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hurricane darw-Ian gonna gitcha.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love the Fark dot comments here.
I needed a good 😆 especially after leaning that Coolio passed. 😧
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like how that one guy seems to be jumping to... get above the wave, I guess?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeez that tweet is so aggro. Doesn't he know Sharknado is fictional?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's kind of nuts how Florida hits up the federal government for money for such a regular occurrence. Why hasn't DeSantis done the fiscally responsible thing and set aside funds to prepare for hurricanes? Sucks for them, but they can't really claim to be unaware of this continual situation.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Florida Man does not fear a little rough water. Florida Man laughs in the face of this puny wind. Florida Man has the life expectancy of an Australopithecus running from a leopard.
 
