(Lifehacker)   Everyone should sit down when they pee, because of course it's much easier that way to muffle the screams of burning agony   (lifehacker.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Urination, Urinary bladder, Urine, Urethra, Urology, cultural pee-standers, negligible effect, Sitting  
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
As someone who cleans the bathrooms in a house with a boy and a man I heartily endorse sitting.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm sorry but you just get superior camera angles when one of you is standing.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ace in your face: As someone who cleans the bathrooms in a house with a boy and a man I heartily endorse sitting.


This just means urinals should be standard equipment in bathrooms.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Perhaps squat.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"bespoke urination simulation machine"
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Especially after heavy drinking. You don't have to worry about keeping your balance.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think girls should stand when they pee, too.

/gf once showed me that trick while we were hiking
//I made her show me again
///for science, of course
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x297]


Option A also lets you rest your head when you're drunk or tired... as long as the lid isn't taller than the tank when raised.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I doubt anyone who has ever cleaned a bathroom used by men would need scientific proof of the mess that standing creates"

What about the weird squatting women do that causes them to piss and shiat all over the seat and more?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does not work well when "morning wood" is an additional factor.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a tall man, I prefer sitting. Wearing shorts, I can feel the splash back on my legs when the toilet or urinal is too close to the ground.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: "I doubt anyone who has ever cleaned a bathroom used by men would need scientific proof of the mess that standing creates"

What about the weird squatting women do that causes them to piss and shiat all over the seat and more?


Dave Barry called it "hover peeing."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only pee in the shower, in the park or in the pool, as nature intended.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks Smitty & these "experts" adhere to British bathroom flooring styles:
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can make me sit to pee when you remove my penis from my cold dead hands!!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My standing to pee isn't really a problem, except at 3 AM in the dark, where morning wood is sometimes also a factor.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clean my own bathroom and would sooner piss in the yard than sit. Sitspissing isn't natural
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I keep my dingus out of the water then?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't pee while seated. I can fill the bowl with brownie batter, but I still have to pee when I stand up. I don't get it, I have to clean up afterwards.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: My standing to pee isn't really a problem, except at 3 AM in the dark, where morning wood is sometimes also a factor.


Just circling the bowl trying to find the right sound that signifies one has found the deepest water.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife, wanting to find where the occasional mouse was getting into the house, ordered a black-light to find urine stains.... She then used it to look at our son's bathroom.  OMG, the trauma....

/did I mention she's a bit OCD?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint:

Every building in the country should have it's plumbing rebuilt to include urinals and separate drain lines for urine. If at least some urine was treated separately from fecal matter, ammonia (amongst many useful other chemicals) could be harvested and used to fertilize crops, instead of converting fossil fuels to anhydrous ammonia through the Haber-Bosch process.

Obviously it's a massive infrastructure investment, but the long term benefits would be enormous.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00338-6
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also when you sit on the toilet the penis is submerged in water, so no splashing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: How do I keep my dingus out of the water then?


With a Matthew Whitaker big dick toilet.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Especially after heavy drinking. You don't have to worry about keeping your balance.


Plant your left hand on the wall and lean over the toilet to establish a tripod stance, grab dick with right hand, aim straight down.

Minimal splashing/missing the toilet.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been doing so for decades.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whereisian: I only pee in the shower, in the park or in the pool, as nature intended.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: "I doubt anyone who has ever cleaned a bathroom used by men would need scientific proof of the mess that standing creates"

What about the weird squatting women do that causes them to piss and shiat all over the seat and more?


This. This author never been inside a lady's bathroom.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had mostly female roommates for the past 30 years, so I learned to sit to pee in my early 20s. I can never be accused of spattering pee.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old joke:

It's the beginning of the world, and God has just finished created all the animals. He has them line up, and hauls out his sack of gifts to bestow on each. He works his way down the line, giving out flight, claws, camouflage stripes, ability to squirt ink, and so forth. Then, finally, at the very end of the line, here come Man and Woman. God rummages in the bottom of the sack, and says, "OK, I've only got two gifts left: the ability to pee standing up-" Man cuts in and says "That's the one for me! Pee standing up!" So God gives it to him and Man runs off yelling "Woo! I can pee standing up!" God looks in the sack one last time, and looks at Woman, and says "I'm sorry my dear, but all that's left is 'ability to have multiple orgasms'."

/Male
//Mostly pees sitting down
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear there are people actually doing this. I'm the women's bathroom too.

d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: "I doubt anyone who has ever cleaned a bathroom used by men would need scientific proof of the mess that standing creates"

What about the weird squatting women do that causes them to piss and shiat all over the seat and more?


I think they do that because they're afraid to sit after the previous woman did the weird squatting thing and pissed and shiat all over the seat.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having cleaned both "men's" and "women's" bathrooms - I'd much rather clean the men's room.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down sitter here.  Ex is German and that's the only good thing from that marriage.  Plus, I can clean a house.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, not sure how to tell you this, but what you're experiencing isn't normal. Go see a doctor.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Also when you sit on the toilet the penis is submerged in water, so no splashing.


This guy's got your solution
emptywheel.netView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About the third or fourth time I awakened my wife with late night or early morning splashing, I started sitting to pee.  Only at night, but it does make for a happier wife.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: ace in your face: As someone who cleans the bathrooms in a house with a boy and a man I heartily endorse sitting.

This just means urinals should be standard equipment in bathrooms.


They are. It's called the sink.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: I swear there are people actually doing this. I'm the women's bathroom too.

[d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.net image 850x696]


Yeah, that and the people who can somehow manage to splatter shiat up under the seat. I've always just assumed there are those that walk among us with prehensile anuses.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: where morning wood is sometimes also a factor.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizpez: My wife, wanting to find where the occasional mouse was getting into the house, ordered a black-light to find urine stains.... She then used it to look at our son's bathroom.  OMG, the trauma....

/did I mention she's a bit OCD?


Don't tell her about hotel rooms then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: Counterpoint:

Every building in the country should have it's plumbing rebuilt to include urinals and separate drain lines for urine. If at least some urine was treated separately from fecal matter, ammonia (amongst many useful other chemicals) could be harvested and used to fertilize crops, instead of converting fossil fuels to anhydrous ammonia through the Haber-Bosch process.

Obviously it's a massive infrastructure investment, but the long term benefits would be enormous.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00338-6


What if I er, someone I know is already collecting their urine in jars?  Maybe we could set up some kind of centralized collection facility.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rideaurocks: I clean my own bathroom and would sooner piss in the yard than sit. Sitspissing isn't natural


One of the things I miss most about living deep in the country was the freedom to piss off the front porch, when I'd have to get up in the middle of the night to let the puppies out for a widdle. Fastest way to house-train dogs is to demonstrate that the outdoors are for peeing in.

I really miss looking up at Orion while watering the landscape, wisps of steam drifting through the clear night air...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: My standing to pee isn't really a problem, except at 3 AM in the dark, where morning wood is sometimes also a factor.


Now, the toilet at the college where I work? That things cleaned at least once a day and you'd still think it was being used by toddlers in the middle of potty training. There's so much farking piss on the floor.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they also investigate sit vs stand to wipe after snapping one off?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: I swear there are people actually doing this. I'm the women's bathroom too.

[d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.net image 850x696]


It's the "PRRRT" sound that elevates that comic from funny to hilarious.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: ace in your face: As someone who cleans the bathrooms in a house with a boy and a man I heartily endorse sitting.

This just means urinals should be standard equipment in bathrooms.


But if you replace the toilets, won't that make it harder on the ladies?
charlottestories.comView Full Size
 
