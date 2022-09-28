 Skip to content
(Twitter) It's difficult to imagine that such a sympathetic character could once have been a sex offender
jenbrained: Vice tried to make a sympathy piece about reintegrating sex offenders into society and it ended with this lol https://t.co/5ZDJSXzbSQ


Damn, it's like they're not really rehabilitating at all.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In today's installment of "Videos that end too soon", we don't get to learn what happened after the unsolicited peener pick.  Do the producer think it was a nice one?  Did it have blueberries hanging off it?  Are they dating?

Also from talking to my single female friends on dating websites, a large majority of men on there would be forced to register as sex offenders if that was the bar.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Please respond."
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L-f*cking-MAO!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking a picture of his little Jobs is the first thing Steve did with his iPhone prototype. He knew then that he was really on to something.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"And then the murders began."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: In today's installment of "Videos that end too soon", we don't get to learn what happened after the unsolicited peener pick.  Do the producer think it was a nice one?  Did it have blueberries hanging off it?  Are they dating?

Also from talking to my single female friends on dating websites, a large majority of men on there would be forced to register as sex offenders if that was the bar.


*quickly ammends LB's farkie*
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Also from talking to my single female friends on dating websites, a large majority of men on there would be forced to register as sex offenders if that was the bar.


Maybe it should be and maybe they should be.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In the followup clip they say he claims it was an accident. It's happens. You have no idea many times the Outlook macro I created that sends a dick pic to my entire address book whenever I hit Ctrl-B has caused me this same issue.

/Oh jeez... I cut, but I don't think I pasted
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Original: Original Tweet:
jenbrained: Vice tried to make a sympathy piece about reintegrating sex offenders into society and it ended with this lol https://t.co/5ZDJSXzbSQ

Damn, it's like they're not really rehabilitating at all.


THIS.  These guys are F'd in the head.  They mostly age out of it in their later years but not universally.  Also, they are pariahs for life due to the laws about where sex offenders can live or can't live.  So they are kinda forced back into crime because there aren't any other options.

I don't know.  Unless they can figure out some sort of permanent rehab, it honestly seems like execution or life in prison without parole is the only solution.  This is less about punishment and more about protecting society from them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, so he sent a dick pic unsolicited...woop-de-doo .. I don't see how that makes him a threat to the
world at large..Even with his history. People like to go on and on about protecting "society" from
X...But what about protecting these people from society? That's part of this..And people seem to forget
that part. These are still people, they have moms, they have friends and people that care about them too.
They are NOT some amorphous monster without feelings or thoughts.. De-humanizing people makes
it easier to make them scapegoats..In the US, we've spent a LOT of time de-humanizing large groups
of people based on stupid shat like skin color and religion or where they were born or how much
money they have.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: In today's installment of "Videos that end too soon", we don't get to learn what happened after the unsolicited peener pick.  Do the producer think it was a nice one?  Did it have blueberries hanging off it?  Are they dating?

Also from talking to my single female friends on dating websites, a large majority of men on there would be forced to register as sex offenders if that was the bar.


If they were dating the producer?  That's odd
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that was a dick move. . .
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


Does your penis not show up in the photo when you take them?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean.... I guess that they really couldn't have interviewed someone who got onto a sex offenders register by peeing in public because....reasons?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?

Does your penis not show up in the photo when you take them?


VAMPIRE PEEEEEEN!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only reason to send a dickpic is to show you don't have any current STD sores.
 
Jay CiR
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?

Does your penis not show up in the photo when you take them?


Vampire penis?  It's more likely then you think
 
Gramma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ok, so he sent a dick pic unsolicited...woop-de-doo .. I don't see how that makes him a threat to the
world at large..Even with his history. People like to go on and on about protecting "society" from
X...But what about protecting these people from society? That's part of this..And people seem to forget
that part. These are still people, they have moms, they have friends and people that care about them too.
They are NOT some amorphous monster without feelings or thoughts.. De-humanizing people makes
it easier to make them scapegoats..In the US, we've spent a LOT of time de-humanizing large groups
of people based on stupid shat like skin color and religion or where they were born or how much
money they have.


A few years ago a pedo moved into my neighborhood. Lived with his mom.  The bus stop for the neighborhood was at the end of my driveway. I couldn't see the kids from my house so I always walked my daughter and waited with her. On multiple occasions, the aforementioned pedo was down there chatting up the kids. At 6:30 in the morning.  Pardon me for dehumanizing him, but that bastard didn't deserve to live in a neighborhood with kids.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"After this interview, Ashif sent a picture of his penis to our producer."

What a twist!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


I've had marginal success that ended up in me receiving a full page glossy photo of it back that had been autographed in yearbook fashion by about a dozen women. All friends, resulted in no sex, but they said some very nice things.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ok, so he sent a dick pic unsolicited...woop-de-doo .. I don't see how that makes him a threat to the
world at large..Even with his history. People like to go on and on about protecting "society" from
X...But what about protecting these people from society? That's part of this..And people seem to forget
that part. These are still people, they have moms, they have friends and people that care about them too.
They are NOT some amorphous monster without feelings or thoughts.. De-humanizing people makes
it easier to make them scapegoats..In the US, we've spent a LOT of time de-humanizing large groups
of people based on stupid shat like skin color and religion or where they were born or how much
money they have.


... Or whether or not they're orcs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


ocregister.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


I once said to a lady, who I already knew and knew I was joking, "give me your number before I don't want it no more".

/ again. I knew her. I was joking. She knew that I was joking
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Talking of dick pics, I'm sure I wasn't the only one who benefitted when smartphone cameras finally came with a panorama function?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


Check your in box to find out. . .
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?

Does your penis not show up in the photo when you take them?

VAMPIRE PEEEEEEN!


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


Dicks have their purposes but they aren't exactly attractive.  I would think a nice picture of someone, well dressed and smiling would be more effective.

Of course, the last time I dated was in the 70s so what do I know.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?

[ocregister.com image 535x422]


I had a request for dick pics... well, 20 years ago we'd have both been in better shape. I chose the DVD version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images.unsplash.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: In the followup clip they say he claims it was an accident. It's happens. You have no idea many times the Outlook macro I created that sends a dick pic to my entire address book whenever I hit Ctrl-B has caused me this same issue.

/Oh jeez... I cut, but I don't think I pasted


That's why I only hand deliver polaroids of my penis with a hand written note.  the effort leaves people speechless.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrparks: [images.unsplash.com image 850x1065]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He was just going by his saying "We all gotta make it happen."  Just trying to make it happen the best that he could.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But then nobody complains about BIE.


/EIP
//no not really
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


Unsolicited? Doubtful. You have no idea what it's attached to; even the nicest cock can be stuck to the most undesirable dude. Plus it shows a shiatty personality and possible impulse control issues. I'd avoid.

However if you're after a hookup and want to check out the goods before committing, yeah I'd recommend exchanging a pic or two. Nobody wants to ride a bad D, whether it's a sizing problem (too big/small) or it's Epstein or Trump-shaped (inverted teardrop or weird toadstool respectively) or if there's a potential hygiene issue.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe the producer asked him to send a head shot?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NathanAllen: I have never understood dick pics.

Like, has it ever worked?


I guess that depends on the goal.  I'm fairly successful at using them to get my wife to laugh while she's in work meetings.

I can't imagine they work to convince a woman you just met to have sex with you though.
 
