 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   You may be having a hurricane party to wait out Ian, but does your party have flamingos in the bathroom?   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We borrowed a camper this past summer and returned it with these guys in the bathroom. Not the same but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

SunkenGardens: 🦩🌀We're hunkered down! Our animals are safe w/staff on site to see them through the storm. The flamingos are having a hurricane party in the bathroom; eating, drinking, & dancing. 😉 Stay safe out there! https://t.co/ejCuuRUdma


The Sunken Gardens is one of those "Old Florida" tourist attractions. It's worth the visit, once St. Petersburg gets back to somewhat normal. The Dali Museum is there, too.

We've made a point on our Florida trips to not just go to Orlando, but also the simpler, cheaper stuff, like Weekee Wachee and Silver Springs - and the Sunken Gardens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This happens every hurricane.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The smell in that bathroom must be unbearable.  I hope it has a floor drain and there is a hose that reaches into the room.
 
thornhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: The smell in that bathroom must be unbearable.  I hope it has a floor drain and there is a hose that reaches into the room.


Came here to say this.

They're going to need a few hundred gallons of bleach to clean it.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thornhill: functionisalwaystaken: The smell in that bathroom must be unbearable.  I hope it has a floor drain and there is a hose that reaches into the room.

Came here to say this.

They're going to need a few hundred gallons of bleach to clean it.


It's a public bathroom in Florida. It will probably be cleaner than normal with only flamingos using it for a day
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Zoo Miami: "Copy cats"

snopes.comView Full Size


/Pic taken during Hurricane Andrew
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My great aunt had a house in that area. Above the usual evacuation water line. It's been tossed around from scam to scam since she died, but I might buy it for one very YouTube reason. She used to keep her bingo money on strings down behind the dresser. Strings broke, she wasn't particular about the stash. But a YouTube video about cutting into 70 year old walls to find ancient money might be worth a shot.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: The smell in that bathroom must be unbearable.  I hope it has a floor drain and there is a hose that reaches into the room.


That is probably exactly why the birds are there as opposed to any other room.  Aquatic birds sh*t constantly.
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Zoo Miami: "Copy cats"

[snopes.com image 504x331]

/Pic taken during Hurricane Andrew


Came here to say this.  I don't think it's particularly weird to protect the animals during a hurricane.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.