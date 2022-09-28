 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Jim Cantore eats it   (fox13news.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Ian storm debris, Wind, Weather Channel reporter, PUNTA GORDA, Local emergency managers, storm chasers, Storm  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 9:58 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not dead yet!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw that live.  I know the jokes and memes, but that guy puts his heart and soul into everything he does, live and recorded.  And his quip that he's got a week of coverage ahead and can't get injured now got a laugh from me.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I saw that live too. In one instance he's standing there shooting the shiat; in the next there's an out-of-frame dude that comes flying into it before the branch takes him out.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Take a bough, Jim!
 
djfitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure he'll branch out into new reporting.
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who else was hoping he took a branch to the face and was disappointed?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Take a bough, Jim!


Thank FSM I had swallowed my drank just before reading that.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You don't HAVE to go outside to report the weather

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Who else was hoping he took a branch to the face and was disappointed?


Dear f*ck, me.
And this is absolutely what he's trained for. I was rooting for him in the moment, in that sick, American way.

I bet he's bummed there was not a bigger bang.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And I laughed. If you're standing in 100+ MPH winds you're there purely for my amusement. Thanks Jim.
Try not to get impaled. I'd still laugh.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Saw that live.  I know the jokes and memes, but that guy puts his heart and soul into everything he does, live and recorded.  And his quip that he's got a week of coverage ahead and can't get injured now got a laugh from me.


I agree he is passionate about it, but like most QBs around age 40, you have admit that "I'm too old for this shiat" and take a comfy desk job.  Cantore's got to be pushing 60 I would imagine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir Michael Carmichael Zutt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's the impact force of a 100 mph iguana to the face?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sir Michael Carmichael Zutt: What's the impact force of a 100 mph iguana to the face?


A North American iguana or a Galapagos iguana?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.