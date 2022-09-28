 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The grandson formerly known as Prince   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Joachim, Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark, descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim, Denmark's Queen Margrethe  
BeerGraduate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's saving their sanity.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Sounds like she's saving their sanity.


Depends on if they keep the money, you can afford a lot of sanity w/ a royal bank account.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, these kids are going to sail to England now, aren't they?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is going to be a little awkward this year. Maybe they should have dinner at Cracker Barrel instead of grandma's palace this year.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had to look up "appanage"
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So much for choosing the right parents
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.