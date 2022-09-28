 Skip to content
(Twitter)   God: "And smite that house. Yeah, that one house in particular"   (twitter.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I counted 3 or 4. Yeah, fu*K that house.

That was brutal
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
someone needs to change their under ware apparently.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Commentary at the very end: "I just shiat and pissed myself."
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

It looks like the lighting was already in progress when the video starts, so it was more than that.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
And there they are... Standing around, and lolly gagging, at far higher ground.

Personally, that would be a sign to get the f*ck off the roof!

But as someone else noted in a thread about idiots clowning around in the storm surge. "They're probably tourists."
 
browneye [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

Don't farkin' blame them at all! Damn!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Stormtroopers were shooting at those women.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The drunk blond who was so giddy about saying "something's on fire", I don't think I like her.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

I can smell the coconut oil from here!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Hey isn't that where the Flight Of The Navigator kid's family moved to?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Gonna have to watch for Tripods...

War of world 2005 || lightning scene
Youtube dvWWLLbaCJY
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

I prefer the "I just shiat and pissed myself" guy
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  
It's an dad joke. You know, because lightning would burn down the building.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Maybe God is punishing Florida for electing DeathSantis?
 
FloridaWombat
1 hour ago  

Username checks out.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

And drunk.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Well that's gonna be a gif if the Tampa Bay Lightning make the playoffs this year.
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  
Hmm... must've opened the wrong end of a banana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
God holds a grudge

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
pueblonative
1 hour ago  
You're aim farking sucks, God.  Get some glasses and try it again.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

It sounded like two of them were saying it at the same time. But it's the "I just shiat and pissed myself" guy that got me.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
1 hour ago  

We always referred to those types as "tourons."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
One bolt, two bolt,
Pew pew pew bolt

- Dr Zeus
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  
Let's just take a minute to appreciate that these folks went out for drinks during a hurricane.
 
minnkat
1 hour ago  
And of course the required-by-law idiotic "OH MY GOD!!!" Nothing can happen on video without some idiot yelling that.
 
Petite Mel
1 hour ago  
"Governor's mansion?" he asked, hopefully.
 
skinink [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I wonder if something was on fire.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

But...their Starbucks gift cards expired today! You don't expect them to throw that money away and go through the hurricane without beverages, do you?
 
payattention
1 hour ago  

the plural is 'tourii'...
 
Bonzo_1116
1 hour ago  

That's what the dudes saying "Allahu akbar" in crazy videos out of the middle east are doing.

Like the ones during the Beirut fertilizer explosion.

Basically just oh my God oh my God oh my God

Omgwtfbbq
 
tasteme
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
For those of you without audio I am sorry but you are really missing a treat this time.
 
wxboy
1 hour ago  

It's been done.

https://www.fark.com/comments/3840416/Three-drunk-guys-a-hurricane-brought-to-you-live-from-center-of-Gustavs-path-link-updated-since-three-drunk-dudes-apparently-went-to-bed
 
Tom-Servo
1 hour ago  

Whoa. Interesting. A party during a hurricane.  Hmmmm... I know!  I shall call it the "hurricane party".
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

OK, so it wasn't just me.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

It's Florida.  We know who took office, but no one knows who was actually elected.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I mean

It wasn't just me who heard that guy say that.


<.<
 
Decorus
1 hour ago  

You missed Trump again....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

If only there was some special cocktail with an appropriately-themed name that we could serve...
 
Tom-Servo
1 hour ago  

Not anywhere near as bad as "get in the hole" guy.

/something something something Subby's mom joke.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Aldo Nova need only strike once.  Once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
1 hour ago  
Even money on it being some conspiracy theorist that thinks the hurricane is a lie, a la Tukkker. Tinfoil hat did him in.
 
qorkfiend
1 hour ago  
Hit it again
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
"SOMETHING'S ON FIRE"

JINX!
 
Snarfangel
1 hour ago  

"You know, I really farking hate fish."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  

IIRC there's a bar in the French Quarter that has never closed - not even for Katrina.
 
