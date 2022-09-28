 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Preliminary information shows Hurricane Ian may end up being one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. on record, and it's not over. This is your official Fark Hurricane Ian evening discussion hurricane party thread   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me be the first to say best of luck to every down there. Hold hands.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought a bunch of paper towels. Don't waste them all in sitting, Florida.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My folks' favorite vacation spot (Boca Grande) took a near direct hit.  Mom's bummed out over it.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreakyBunny: Let me be the first to say best of luck to every down there. Hold hands.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party down there?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida seems like a good state to own a generator.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orlando/winter park checking in. Power is still on. Rain has picked up significantly and wind gusts have also picked up. Mainly minor tree damage around me so far.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: My folks' favorite vacation spot (Boca Grande) took a near direct hit.  Mom's bummed out over it.


At least she's still got her life.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on the east coast in Jupiter (yeah, no one cares), but our winds have picked up a lot in the last two hours.

It held to a few gusts earlier, but it's starting to howl again like last night at times.

No rain tonight though. From about 9pm-7am is when we got throttled with wind and rain. It's been tame most of the day here, until recently. I suspect the storm crossing where it did instead of Tampa has a lot to do with it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Cocoa Beach Florida last February. Jumbo shrimp wasn't even in it. These shrimp were so big that they were mugging little old ladies.

/ stay safe you alligator huggers!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must...resist...urge...to strawman...farkers...who said the hurricane forcast was liberal bullshiat.

/only 5 more named storm to go
//2 more months, feeling lucky, punk? Do ya? Gonna grab those goalposts?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: My folks' favorite vacation spot (Boca Grande) took a near direct hit.  Mom's bummed out over it.


That's where Tucker Carlson lives.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Joe's Katrina!
...But probably not because he's already mobilized FEMA.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Party down there?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


BTW, this is coming back in 2023.

/Works for Starz.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how quickly DeSantis announced he was begging for relief from "The Biden Administration" and was even understanding up how damage assessment might not make his request immediate.

Any other day

BIDEN BAD! BAD BIDEN!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: This is Joe's Katrina!
...But probably not because he's already mobilized FEMA.


Anything good will be credited to DeSantis, anything bad will be all Joe.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just weather
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Insult Comic Bishounen: My folks' favorite vacation spot (Boca Grande) took a near direct hit.  Mom's bummed out over it.

That's where Tucker Carlson lives.


Man, every so often you get a small pearl of happiness in your day like that
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell you what, if I were going to move to Florida first I'd check myself in for a psych eval... but after that, whatever property I bought would have some quick disconnects for the sewer, power, and data and the home would be a big armored houseboat anchored to a significant concrete pier sunk nice and deeply into the ground.

Flooding comes along, the whole damn thing would lift up.  Including the garage with my car in it.  Maybe when the news said a hurricane was coming, I'd just disconnect and nip up the coast to a safe distance to wait it out.   And when Thwaites lets go and Florida does an Atlantis, I wouldn't lose my home.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I see someone mention earlier that there was a gust of 206 mph, or did I imagine that? Everything I've see this far hasn't been quite that high and I got curious.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more a very wide tornado
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I tell you what, if I were going to move to Florida first I'd check myself in for a psych eval... but after that, whatever property I bought would have some quick disconnects for the sewer, power, and data and the home would be a big armored houseboat anchored to a significant concrete pier sunk nice and deeply into the ground.

Flooding comes along, the whole damn thing would lift up.  Including the garage with my car in it.  Maybe when the news said a hurricane was coming, I'd just disconnect and nip up the coast to a safe distance to wait it out.   And when Thwaites lets go and Florida does an Atlantis, I wouldn't lose my home.


Or just have a lot of insurance amd backup everything to the cloud
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: My folks' favorite vacation spot (Boca Grande) took a near direct hit.  Mom's bummed out over it.


Sanibel is our family's favorite vacation spot. Equally as bummed understandably.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Did I see someone mention earlier that there was a gust of 206 mph, or did I imagine that? Everything I've see this far hasn't been quite that high and I got curious.


Yes you did. I saw someone in the other thread mention 206mph gusts, but I have not seen it verified any where else.
 
Cailin Tinn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orlando checking in here. Still have power, miraculously, but we've got a long ways to go.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I tell you what, if I were going to move to Florida first I'd check myself in for a psych eval... but after that, whatever property I bought would have some quick disconnects for the sewer, power, and data and the home would be a big armored houseboat anchored to a significant concrete pier sunk nice and deeply into the ground.

Flooding comes along, the whole damn thing would lift up.  Including the garage with my car in it.  Maybe when the news said a hurricane was coming, I'd just disconnect and nip up the coast to a safe distance to wait it out.   And when Thwaites lets go and Florida does an Atlantis, I wouldn't lose my home.


Are you going to buy some 5 gallon buckets of potato soup too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In winter park here. I'm amazed we still have power. I just took my last shot of vodka sadly. If we still have power tomorrow I wonder if I'll be able to buy more tomorrow. I literally heard the wind whistle outside a short while ago. That can't be good.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I tell you what, if I were going to move to Florida first I'd check myself in for a psych eval... but after that, whatever property I bought would have some quick disconnects for the sewer, power, and data and the home would be a big armored houseboat anchored to a significant concrete pier sunk nice and deeply into the ground.

Flooding comes along, the whole damn thing would lift up.  Including the garage with my car in it.  Maybe when the news said a hurricane was coming, I'd just disconnect and nip up the coast to a safe distance to wait it out.   And when Thwaites lets go and Florida does an Atlantis, I wouldn't lose my home.


You could always live in an unincorporated (and unisurable for flooding, just a coincidence) township and have a well. That would save you on the water bill. Nothing will save you on electricity. And Internet? Lol, at least electricity has government oversight. Get wrecked paying for every day you had nothing.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: In winter park here. I'm amazed we still have power. I just took my last shot of vodka sadly. If we still have power tomorrow I wonder if I'll be able to buy more tomorrow. I literally heard the wind whistle outside a short while ago. That can't be good.


Hey neighbor...Audubon park here but winter park is literally across the street. Sorry to hear about the vodka. I just opened a bottle of crown for the overnight fun times.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still here in Sarasota. Still lots of intense rain and wind. The two roads I could see before dark were completely blocked by debris. Power went out at 130 when a tree fell on a line about 40 feet from our lanai (See pic in previous thread)

As bad as it is here, I can't imagine those down in Ft Myers and Punta Gorda

My grandma has a small house in Venice that is likely a total loss. She wasn't there obviously

I have lived in Florida 34 years. Far and away the scariest sh*t I've ever seen
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Clearwater resident, I just want to give a shout out to all the OT's (Operating Thetans) led by Tom Cruise and Kirsty Ally - and Xenu, itself - who steered this south and spared us lowly clams.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wind and rain have both been on-and-off for most of the day. We're getting gusts of around 70+ with consistent 40+.

/Pinellas
//oddly haven't lost power at all
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Florida seems like a good state to own a generator.


So it can fly through your window or so it can get washed away?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Still here in Sarasota. Still lots of intense rain and wind. The two roads I could see before dark were completely blocked by debris. Power went out at 130 when a tree fell on a line about 40 feet from our lanai (See pic in previous thread)

As bad as it is here, I can't imagine those down in Ft Myers and Punta Gorda

My grandma has a small house in Venice that is likely a total loss. She wasn't there obviously

I have lived in Florida 34 years. Far and away the scariest sh*t I've ever seen


Glad you made it through, so far (hate to phrase it like that). That storm was/is a freaking beast.

A lot of areas are going to wake up tomorrow and not recognize anything. It is what it is, unfortunately.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PrelimIanary Ianformation shows HurricIane Ian may end up bIaning one of the top five most powerful hurricIanes
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Maine here.

Feelin' pretty confident...
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any votes in November are from Sanibel, Captiva or Marco Rubio islands, it looks like fraud to me.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It. Won't. farking. Stop. Raining.

My 10 inch rain gauge long since overflowed
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Unsung_Hero: I tell you what, if I were going to move to Florida first I'd check myself in for a psych eval... but after that, whatever property I bought would have some quick disconnects for the sewer, power, and data and the home would be a big armored houseboat anchored to a significant concrete pier sunk nice and deeply into the ground.

Flooding comes along, the whole damn thing would lift up.  Including the garage with my car in it.  Maybe when the news said a hurricane was coming, I'd just disconnect and nip up the coast to a safe distance to wait it out.   And when Thwaites lets go and Florida does an Atlantis, I wouldn't lose my home.

Or just have a lot of insurance amd backup everything to the cloud


"Backup everything to the cloud." Ha!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It. Won't. farking. Stop. Raining.

My 10 inch rain gauge long since overflowed


And that is a GREAT euphemism
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  My son's name is Ian.  He's in boot camp right now, right in the path of the hurricane named after him (it should be just a tropical depression by the time it reaches his base).  I can just imagine the DI and his fellow recruits giving him shiat because of the storm's name.

End csb.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloridaWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melbourne on the Space Coast here.  Winds have been picking up slightly, but there haven't been any real rain bands yet.  Projections have the worst of the storm passing to the North West of here.  Orlando/Kissimmee is probably going to take a good hit, but nothing like what Fort Myers got.  I've talked to a couple of friends around town, and there appears to be some isolated surface flooding at the moment; I'm sure it will be worse before the end.  The ground is pretty saturated already from previous rainstorms.  Most of the bars and restaurants in downtown decided to not open tonight -  the place I work at already has some standing water issues from the bit of rain earlier and didn't open at all.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It. Won't. farking. Stop. Raining.

My 10 inch rain gauge long since overflowed


First time I've ever heard you complain about having ten inches...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It. Won't. farking. Stop. Raining.

My 10 inch rain gauge long since overflowed


10 inches just isn't enough.

/that's what subby's mom said
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: PrelimIanary Ianformation shows HurricIane Ian may end up bIaning one of the top five most powerful hurricIanes


what the 'l?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Northern Maine here.

Feelin' pretty confident...


If you're near the ocean one of these days a Fiona is gonna get you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom and sister are just outside of Tampa city limits (Fletcher and Bearss Aves) and so far still have power and have had no flooding or any other major problem.  91 year old mom seems disappointed that it wasn't as much of an event than she expected there.
 
