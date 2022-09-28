 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   Along with a new King, guess what else you get, U.K. Farkers? MURDER HORNETS   (indy100.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Honey bee, Beekeeping, Asian hornets, Insect, Non-native Asian hornets, European honey bee, Bee, Bumblebee  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 11:04 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Brains
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another gift of globalism

I have lost my ability to enjoy cilantro after smashing so many invasive stink bugs
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
None of this would have happened if the Queen was still alive. Farking Charles.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God save the hornet queen!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But....they've got passports that are the correct colour! And a shiat ton of fish.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That reminds, Otoboke Beaver released a new record a short while ago.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just when things couldn't get any worse? I mean, yeah the queen died and people are sad, but it's not like this was unexpected. And sure there are a lot of farked up things in England, but "couldn't get worse"? They have the same problems as many other places, it's not like there is the black plague rampaging through the country, mass starvation, hyper inflation to where people can't buy a loaf of bread, no jobs for anyone, and the Germans are invading. They are no where close to "couldn't get worse."

And even if they were, like the motto of the US Army says "oh, it can always get worse."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Brains: I have lost my ability to enjoy cilantro after smashing so many invasive stink bugs


I lost my ability to enjoy cilantro after I first tried cilantro. Stupid soap plant.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Murder Hornets would be a good name for the new class of suicide drone we give the Ukrainians.  That or Blasty McBlastface.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They also noted that the National Bee Unit confirmed the sightings of the hornets

The National Bee Unit sounds like the Beastie Boys/Wu-Tang Clang mashup I didn't know that I needed in my life
 
Wobambo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should sacrifice the royal family to appease whatever gods they have clearly angered.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of all the bugs...

At least the UK seems most equipped. Unless U.K. involves Scotland (trolololooooo), the U.S. has the the most inaccessible land mass. The U.K. is probably the most "humanity has ruined every square meter of here" in the world. For their sakes, it seems like something relatively easy to quash. What? You have to walk in some pensioner's garden?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.