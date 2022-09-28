 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Prospective Yale student wanted for car theft   (kdvr.com) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ivy Leagues love people with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With the crop of miscreants that Ivy League league has foisted upon us in recent years, I can't be sure of the Sunny is serious or not.
 
danvon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

danvon: With the crop of miscreants that Ivy League league has foisted upon us in recent years, I can't be sure of the Sunny is serious or not.


Or the subby. I can understand the autocorrect, but the capitalization too?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their names are Yohnny and Yulia Yohnson, and they're definitely going to Yale.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tuition to Yale isn't cheap, folks.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now, investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. They are also looking to locate the 2017 white Hyundai Sonata four-door sedan. The car has the license plate "LLDOLPH."

"Don!Look, it's the white 2017 Sonata everybody's looking for!
...Oh, never mind. The plate is LEDOLPH."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

danvon: danvon: With the crop of miscreants that Ivy League league has foisted upon us in recent years, I can't be sure of the Sunny is serious or not.

Or the subby. I can understand the autocorrect, but the capitalization too?


It's always subby in Farkedelphia
 
