Attention all single Farkers: take a shower, get a haircut, and straighten up that back because you just got a second chance
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you think you can compete with a 5'7" dick, go for it
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2 years and then an uncontested divorce where I keep all of my money because it's pocket change to her?  I'm in.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the one hand, you're marrying a multi-billionaire.  On the other hand, she's pledged to give away like 95% of her wealth.  So you'll still end up with something resembling a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot, but you'll also get to watch the digits slowly shrink.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the MTG thread? Get ready, baby, mmmm!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't this be the third chance?

/27 billion, that's it?!
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

little big man: Is this the MTG thread? Get ready, baby, mmmm!

[Fark user image image 425x235]


I've been waiting for that thread!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No matter how beautiful, and/or rich she is, someone's tired of her shiat.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She is way below my standards.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: On the one hand, you're marrying a multi-billionaire.  On the other hand, she's pledged to give away like 95% of her wealth.  So you'll still end up with something resembling a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot, but you'll also get to watch the digits slowly shrink.


But it could be hilarious to "give away" a billion dollars in the form of massive pranks. Imagine buying out a Walmart and giving the contents away as a community supermarket sweep.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

matthardingu: She is way below my standards.


Sharp knees. Pass.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder why you would get married at all when the interest on your interest on your interest on your interest is always going to be more than your husband's lifetime earnings.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think the only chance i have with her is if Cupid's arrow misses its target and hits me instead and impales both of us together

cause i got nothing except maybe knowing how to cook
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

little big man: Is this the MTG thread? Get ready, baby, mmmm!

[Fark user image image 425x235]


If she won't kickbox an emu for my love I don't want her.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That woman kept roofs over tons of Americans during the pandemic.

Her donations in the US to help with food & shelter since the pandemic are about 6 billion.

Meanwhile, her previous ex did about jack & shiat for his employees or anybody else.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christ, could the single men out there wash their clothes, bodies and brush their teeth for us gals who aren't billionaires? No one wants to suck your dick if you stink.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: you'll still end up with something resembling a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: No matter how beautiful, and/or rich she is, someone's tired of her shiat.


Well she filed... So there's that.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, I have to shave my balls and back again this week?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Christ, could the single men out there wash their clothes, bodies and brush their teeth for us gals who aren't billionaires? No one wants to suck your dick if you stink.


Lemme Smell Yo' Dick is about a partner's infidelity, not a request to the audience.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Charlie Kelly: Full On Rapist
Youtube pQJ9GUVxPl8
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That seems like an impossible goal.

Farkers showering, I mean really.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Christ, could the single men out there wash their clothes, bodies and brush their teeth for us gals who aren't billionaires? No one wants to suck your dick if you stink.


I'm ok foregoing oral.

/s
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/snowballs chance on Venus
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sup ma
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

covfefe: I wonder why you would get married at all when the interest on your interest on your interest on your interest is always going to be more than your husband's lifetime earnings.


Because getting married doesn't have a damn thing with your spouse's money, you shallow POS.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She probably found someone before starting the divorce stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

philodough: That woman kept roofs over tons of Americans during the pandemic.

Her donations in the US to help with food & shelter since the pandemic are about 6 billion.

Meanwhile, her previous ex did about jack & shiat for his employees or anybody else.


Except employ and pay close to two million of them.
 
