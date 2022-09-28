 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Chess grandmaster: chess is "maybe not for women"; International Chess Federation: your job with us is "maybe not for you"   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Austin Powers - chess game
Youtube vKrobmtFxqE
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chess trifecta in play.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No can dunk.  But good fundamentals."
"That more fun to watch."
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they check for anal beads first? I hear thats a real problem lately.
 
bdub77
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I didn't say it openly," he told his co-commentator, Women's International Master Fiona Steil-Antoni.
"It was a private conversation."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Steil-Antoni responded by reminding him of an earlier remark in which he'd praised a woman for "playing like a man".
"Yeah, it's true," Smirin said.
"She's playing in style - positional style. A very strong endgame."

I've no idea what that means, but I have the weirdest boner right now.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Irrational chaos's is a kind of strategy.
 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Chess trifecta in play.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how the women chess professionals feel that even in a story about them they still went with a TV show image for the story. I bet that's infuriating.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I wonder how the women chess professionals feel that even in a story about them they still went with a TV show image for the story. I bet that's infuriating.


Yep.  Pretty lame.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My sister won 1st prize in our school chess club.

The results were odd because the ranking was the reverse of skill level due to bizarre mismatch of who was playing who and people being out with the flu.  The guy who ranked worse than me would beat me 2 out of 3 games and one kid wasn't allowed to play because he was chess master in 6th grade and latter became a grandmaster.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing good can come from logical reasoned discourse on this topic.
 
bdub77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Judit Polgar's rating was over 2700, she was not only a GM but a super GM, and during her career she beat some of the world's best including Kasparov, Carlsen, and Anand. And by best I mean beat some of the best of all time.

The main reason chess is dominated by men is because of the participation rate. Women simply do not participate in the game in the same numbers as men.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this another remote control vibrating butt plug thread?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bdub77: Judit Polgar's rating was over 2700, she was not only a GM but a super GM, and during her career she beat some of the world's best including Kasparov, Carlsen, and Anand. And by best I mean beat some of the best of all time.

The main reason chess is dominated by men is because of the participation rate. Women simply do not participate in the game in the same numbers as men.


And what is often not appreciated about her is that her father rather arbitrarily decided to make his daughters chess champions.  So she was essentially just some random.  Totally nurture over nature.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

