 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ooh, free... houses 😬   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1735 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 9:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is this, Hurricane Crassus?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're free now, for sure
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MissFeasance: They're free now, for sure


If you love something set it free, if it floats back...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand.  Tucker Carlson said that the hurricane is a scam.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love it!
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.


There is no way that's a drone unless someone just invented an inertialess system to hold it stead in 100mph+ winds, lol. Pole/exterior building mounted security cam would be my guess, from owning a few sites full of them over the years.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember how insurance companies were pulling out of Florida entirely a few months ago? Some people are mighty farked.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shagbert: fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.

There is no way that's a drone unless someone just invented an inertialess system to hold it stead in 100mph+ winds, lol. Pole/exterior building mounted security cam would be my guess, from owning a few sites full of them over the years.


You can see deck railings when the camera is zoomed out and at its panning limits, so either a wall mounted camera or some lunatic out on his patio with a camera.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.


This sort of thing happened in New Orleans after Katrina, and during the Japan tsunami.

It's not unreasonable to believe it happened here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Learn to swim, houses
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Perfect, I've always wanted a house built on an artificial peninsula at sea level with the ocean within a few hundred feet in three directions.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good thing DeSantis hasn't done anything monstrously uncompassionate, like human trafficking and kidnapping vulnerable populations. He's a real "treat others as you would want to be treated" kind of guy.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Shagbert: fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.

There is no way that's a drone unless someone just invented an inertialess system to hold it stead in 100mph+ winds, lol. Pole/exterior building mounted security cam would be my guess, from owning a few sites full of them over the years.

You can see deck railings when the camera is zoomed out and at its panning limits, so either a wall mounted camera or some lunatic out on his patio with a camera.


It's Florida, I'm guessing it's a lunatic.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:



Best Price Is Right opening scene ever.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure some scrapyard salvager has beat my thought by 60+ years, but what value comes from a house that is...hmm....more than...100(???) yards from it's foundation. How does insurance claim that non-sense. Can you prove your house is your house? And is reclaimed pre-treated wood worth anything?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shameful media fakery.  All targeted to make Fearless Leader look bad.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The 4th largest hurricane ever to hit the US. If you couldn't evacuate I hope you're doing better than expected.
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
imagine something like this happening in the olden times. i bet you'd get some pretty cool stories
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The sea was angry today, my friends
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ron Desantis voted against aid for hurricane Sandy.

We should aid Florida.
We should also point this out to him whenever he asks for it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hurricane straps only work on one of the five elements?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/multipass
//multistraps
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Beach house
New hotness: Beached house
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where's your God now, Florida?
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.


Um, there's an entire house and a large barn/building that floated into frame.
Before:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


After:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those are Zone A houses. In places like Pasco, nobody but the very wealthy and very poor live in Zone A for precisely this reason. Zone A is always mandatory evacuation in hurricanes for precisely this reason. Guess who has insurance that will pay them for all their stuff that they stupidly put there even though the water was just inches away, and guess who loses everything from their hovel and has to start all over again?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cue dipshiat Floridians who bragged about how they are just gonna get drunk and we're walking out on the bay as the storm sucked the water up, now probably have their house and everything they own gone. (Friends moms house is gone)

Now can we actually laugh at them? Trump fought to withhold aid from Puerto Rico. Biden already had a plan in place and desantis still tried to say their scheduled call, Biden still hasn't called yet.  Yea. Cause it's scheduled. Nice politics and way to beg for those blue state dollars
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, our building inspectors made us install hurricane straps to the "manufactured home".
In Oregon.
We could use a mandatory fire suppression system instead.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I should buy at least two bags of drywall mud, right?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice houseboats. They don't seem very seaworthy though.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think maybe that's from the same feed I saw earlier where, at the time, the water was only up about 2/3s of the way on cars.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should buy a house boat.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow, that sucks.  However, Florida should be able to handle this without federal assistance or relief money.   They're rugged individualists.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.

Um, there's an entire house and a large barn/building that floated into frame.
Before:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1118]

After:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1162]


You can tell thats supposed to be a street and a parking lot and not where a random house is supposed to be.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Shagbert: fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.

There is no way that's a drone unless someone just invented an inertialess system to hold it stead in 100mph+ winds, lol. Pole/exterior building mounted security cam would be my guess, from owning a few sites full of them over the years.

You can see deck railings when the camera is zoomed out and at its panning limits, so either a wall mounted camera or some lunatic out on his patio with a camera.


Vertical video means it's someone on a high-rise or hotel patio using a mobile phone. And holding it stupid, resulting in excessive panning.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Debris from houses destroyed by the wind does not equal houses floating off their foundations, and no amount of money wasted on a drone that you don't seem to be able to operate properly will change that, Submitter.


Profile picture checks out.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not to state the obvious but I hope the people in those houses evacuated earlier.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Ron Desantis voted against aid for hurricane Sandy.

We should aid Florida.
We should also point this out to him whenever he asks for it.


At the least, we should throw a few paper towel rolls at him.
 
LesterB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 500x367]

I should buy a house boat. boat house.


Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus christ is this thread filled with pol tab nutters.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember the Katrina refugee relocations?  Well y'all better not expect the welcome mat in Massachusetts.

That Martha's Vineyard stunt was real cute, wasn't it?  A real stigginit knee slapper, am I right?  You laughing?  You better be, farknuts.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.