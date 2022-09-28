 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Florida Man on a wave runner will rock you like a hurricane   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a concussion waiting to happen.
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This episode of Baywatch is too predictable...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lots of sail boats never leave the dock unless there is a gale warning in effect.

/go not quietly into that good night
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This driver became overly concerned about being overtaken and acted out aggressively.

BAD DAY FOR THESE BIKERS - Crazy Motorcycle Moments 2022
Youtube NJuE6F608fM
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: That's a concussion waiting to happen.


That's a commercial brought to you by Yamaha.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably not even his jet ski
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're fine if you just stay above the waves.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You're fine if you just stay above the waves.


No stupid, ski up!
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mobius M. Mobius is that you?
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh, those were like 2' waves and 40 mph winds, or as we call it in the great lakes, Tuesday. I've seen folks out in WAY worse conditions than that.
 
