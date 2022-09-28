 Skip to content
(KCBY Coos Bay)   ♫ Don't catch the crabs, they're not to eat. Too many took a sh*t at Rockaway Beach. Rock Rock Rockaway Beach. Rock Rock Rockaway Beach. Rock Rock Rockaway Beach. Fecal counts are high at Rockaway Beach ♫   (kcby.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
crabba crabba hey!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Oregon, subby
Gonna have to quote a Wipers song or some shiat
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: In Oregon, subby
Gonna have to quote a Wipers song or some shiat


I mean Floater works...

/ew
 
