(Twitter) Hero Ooh, free cat   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 5:31 PM



34 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real cat would have clawed his eyes out .003 seconds after that guy touched it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm not sure where this falls on the Brave vs. Stupid scale.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor cat was in shock, that's why it let him pick it up.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: A real cat would have clawed his eyes out .003 seconds after that guy touched it.


I pulled a cat off a branch 25 feet up a tree in a February freezing rain storm.  I was worried she'd run up the tree beyond where the ladder would reach, but she knew I was there to help, and let me grab her and carry her back down with no trouble at all.  Sometimes they know.

Nobody ever claimed her, so still have her 16 years later.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Poor cat was in shock, that's why it let him pick it up.


Most cats know when they're f*cked. The look on that cat's face was pure concern :(
It new it was f*cked.

Good human.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone stole my k


I hope they give it to that poor cat.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: A real cat would have clawed his eyes out .003 seconds after that guy touched it.


Depends on how socialized to humans it is. This one appears to be very much so.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nina9: Yeah, I'm not sure where this falls on the Brave vs. Stupid scale.


But he's dramatically increased his chances of getting laid tonight so it was probably worth it
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So a catastrophe involving a catatonic cat in a category 4 storm was avoided and was the catalyst for this catchy post. I'll see you on my catamaran sailing to Catalina.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: A real cat would have clawed his eyes out .003 seconds after that guy touched it.


Cats actually have impeccable timing.  The video cut off just before the guy got over to dry land and the cat started swinging its claws.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Awesome job, boyfriend. You absolutely deserve to get laid.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't post the picture.  Only time I got in trouble here.  The picture was posted millions of times and then suddenly it isn't okay to post anymore.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Awesome job, boyfriend. You absolutely deserve to get laid.


And now we know his fark handle.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guy almost got himself swept away, swiftly moving water almost knee deep is no joke. Glad they're all safe but GTFO or get in a storm shelter before you Darwin yourself.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In such situations it is critical to secure emergency food supplies.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: In such situations it is critical to secure emergency food supplies.


You're right, that's probably what the cat was thinking.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: So a catastrophe involving a catatonic cat in a category 4 storm was avoided and was the catalyst for this catchy post. I'll see you on my catamaran sailing to Catalina.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, good on the guy and glad the cat didn't freak.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Torchsong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cat's got a face like "Martha we are MOVING!"
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

12349876: Don't post the picture.  Only time I got in trouble here.  The picture was posted millions of times and then suddenly it isn't okay to post anymore.


Well, I guess I'm in deep shiat.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh he'll get his later....as she dressing all his cat scratches. Isn't that a trope from movies? Brave guy gets hurt saving damsel. Damsels dresses his wounds. Then they do the horizontal bop?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Obligatory:

[Fark user image 500x341]


you dick.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aw.

Holy shiat, the water in the background ... that's terrifying.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whoever the cat owner is, I hope this video reaches them. I would be despondent if I had a cat whose whereabouts were unaccounted for in this kind of storm.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
damn that's a big cat
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd go outside, place my cat on that thing, then have my sexy girlfriend film that fake video, too. It's because my sexy girlfriend needs another sexy girlfriend for her and me.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MattyBlast: Obligatory:

[Fark user image image 500x341]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cat looked terrified, good job!
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fara Clark: Oh he'll get his later....as she dressing all his cat scratches. Isn't that a trope from movies? Brave guy gets hurt saving damsel. Damsels dresses his wounds. Then they do the horizontal bop?


Nope. He dies from Cat Scratch Fever right before they can get it on. The cat continues to lick its asshole throughout the ordeal.
 
