 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ooh, free yachts   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

1996 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started from this tropic port, aboard this big-ish ship.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump to a homeowner in New Bern, NC, who had a yacht wash up in his backyard: "At least you got a nice boat out of the deal." pic.twitter.com/twtT3it8ul
- Mark Landler (@MarkLandler) September 19, 2018
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't maritime law basically finders keepers? If so, free boat!
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 500x403]


My friend visited that year and left that book behind for the kids. I bought him the children's book "Hookers and blow save Christmas" as a gift in return.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a yacht!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note that they are floating down the road (as opposed to down the river or stream or whatever).
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give that sailboat a home.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who knows sailboats have an idea what the draft on those boats would be? Cuz damn.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Isn't maritime law basically finders keepers? If so, free boat!


Owner has first salvage rights but if no one comes to get it finders keepers.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a lot of storm surge.  Why are those people still in that house???
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lloyds of London drinking heavily right now.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lloyds of London drinking heavily right now.


This is where Lloyds is glad they have good insurance.


Looks over and sees their own insurance company executive pouring a huge drink.....

uh oh....
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lloyds of London drinking heavily right now.


Yeah, I'm wonderin if I will see a little uptick in my policy premium next year.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Anyone who knows sailboats have an idea what the draft on those boats would be? Cuz damn.


cdn.powered-by-nitrosell.comView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: I'd give that sailboat a home.


I'm concerned it's attached to the gal next to it that's clearly half submerged.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Moar there e are!
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks to me like an entire finger of a dock in a marina broke off, and the boats were all still tied to something keeping them together.
Also, damn.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who knows sailboats have an idea what the draft on those boats would be? Cuz damn.

I'm guessing that sailboat is 40' to 42', as it's a center cockpit.  Many Gulf Coast boats use wing keels to increase the weight, while keeping the draft shallow.  A Catalina 42 (a relatively light boat) has a 6' draft.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: That is a lot of storm surge.  Why are those people still in that house???


It's Floriduh.

They are the same ones who call first responders to risk their lives to save these idiots, and they want to make sure they are close by when the FEMA and donations welfare start flowing
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, free trifecta in play.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Anyone who knows sailboats have an idea what the draft on those boats would be? Cuz damn.


At least 12'? I have a 27' long sailboat and my keel is about 8' deep. That sailboat looks bigger.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Anyone who knows sailboats have an idea what the draft on those boats would be? Cuz damn.


According to the comments, that was a canal that had overflowed its banks.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: NewportBarGuy: Lloyds of London drinking heavily right now.

Yeah, I'm wonderin if I will see a little uptick in my policy premium next year.


Little uptick?  Nope, it won't be a little uptick next year.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: tedthebellhopp: I'd give that sailboat a home.

I'm concerned it's attached to the gal next to it that's clearly half submerged.


I have heard this exact conversation in a bar
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started from this tropic port, aboard this big-ish ship.


those are boats

/boats go on ships
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Anyone who knows sailboats have an idea what the draft on those boats would be? Cuz damn.


Free, cheap or projects boats group on fb. My wife let me get another project car to keep me from buying a boat but it's not working.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone copy this to Tucker. He needs to understand how far the Leftist conspiracy will go with this hurricane scam thing.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man the boat section of southwest florida craigslist is going to be sad this year.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking out for themselves as usual, it's not even caturday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: tedthebellhopp: I'd give that sailboat a home.

I'm concerned it's attached to the gal next to it that's clearly half submerged.


I'm figuring the whole dock is in there somewhere
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/nynjconnweather/status/1575216251684941824

In Fort Myers, someone reportedly putting to see mid-hurricane.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's back!

https://twitter.com/TheBigGuy904/status/1575167587368828928?t=-CRghvLHPb_8njY69lbq6g&s=19

The hero we needed.
 
Cheron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Isn't maritime law basically finders keepers? If so, free boat!


Is North Main maritime?
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ok, who is the Admin placing boating ads in this thread? I get targeted advertising put these are silly - captures from my IPad...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: He's back!

https://twitter.com/TheBigGuy904/status/1575167587368828928?t=-CRghvLHPb_8njY69lbq6g&s=19

The hero we needed.


It's FLORIDA MAN!!!!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 426x426]

https://twitter.com/nynjconnweather/status/1575216251684941824

In Fort Myers, someone reportedly putting to see mid-hurricane.


I suppose it's that, or risk losing her.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Thanks a yacht!


You keel me!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have think there must be many people who use hurricanes as an opportunities to cash in on for the insurances for boats they no longer want.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How does maritime salvage work on land?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Isn't maritime law basically finders keepers? If so, free boat!


In international waters when it has been purposefully abandoned: yes. In this case: no. Even if you could claim salvage rights you wouldn't want those boats. They're not going to a good place.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You have think there must be many people who use hurricanes as an opportunities to cash in on for the insurances for boats they no longer want.

It's interesting that you make that observation.  When I was in Gulfport, FL in February I was window-shopping for a boat.  I was shocked at the poor condition of many of the boats, particularly those on buoys.

When you look at the images that you see over the next several days of boats, an indication of poor storm preparation includes:
* boats moored with only one anchor line
* standing canvas -- all of which should be pulled and stowed in a hurricane.  You don't even leave a furled jibsail because the wind will catch it and unfurl (unroll) it
* standing equipment on deck, such as biminis or cabin covers
* dinghies or other equipment on deck
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Siskabush: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 500x403]

My friend visited that year and left that book behind for the kids. I bought him the children's book "Hookers and blow save Christmas" as a gift in return.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is insurance for boats like cats? Full coverage, minimum or Sue Me levels.

Buddy, your boat ran over my car.
"We'll, sue me. I'm writing an email.  Dear Ron Desantis.  Please make Boat Replacement top priority for hurricane aid. I sent you $50 for your campaign.  You basically owe me."
 
thomasvista
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: abhorrent1: Isn't maritime law basically finders keepers? If so, free boat!

In international waters when it has been purposefully abandoned: yes. In this case: no. Even if you could claim salvage rights you wouldn't want those boats. They're not going to a good place.


I'll consult my maritime lawyer, Chareth Cutestory.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cat insurance.  Cars, Otto kor rect
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hint for Florida Farkers: don't be buying a used car anywhere near Naples, FL for the next year or two.

/Is Carfax down there taking pictures?
//I didn't think so.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice blinker, dick.
 
bdub77
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: SBinRR: Thanks a yacht!

You keel me!


Both of you clearly lack tack.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.