(San Antonio Current)   Texas leads the nation for 20 straight years and hopes to keep that streak alive.
38
38 Comments
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But at least they aren't a bunch of baby eating energy commies!

That said, when you look at PG&E over in CA which seems better at blowing shiat up and creating fiery hellscapes than providing a utility service, it's clear TX is really farked up
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas also leads the nation in banned books, and elected officials that go on the run when things look bad.

I miss my friends, and I might commit atrocities just to score some breakfast tacos. But I don't regret my decision to leave.

My one wish is that others follow suit.

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2022/09/19/texas-leads-nation-in-school-book-bans-new-report-shows/?outputType=amp
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bu-bu-bu, California! Libs! Can't into city! Detroit! Chicago! Reeeeeeeee!
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're a pretty big state, folks.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Abbott and his cabal flunkies will still get elected.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: But at least they aren't a bunch of baby eating energy commies!

That said, when you look at PG&E over in CA which seems better at blowing shiat up and creating fiery hellscapes than providing a utility service, it's clear TX is really farked up


When you're worse than PG&E, you've really farked up
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RickTheVote: We're a pretty big state, folks.


Yet California is bigger and constantly on fire and has 30 pct less than us.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of these replies, sitting here in Texas with all the power I need.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is an extremely corrupt state. A judge just agreed that the corrupt politician who sent his wife out to get the car because a process server was there was afraid of the stranger at the house.

People need to stop voting for these lawless, lying Republicans.
 
dywed88
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What are the stats on "elected officials who flee the country because the power went out"?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But electricity is renewable energy, so we can use even more of it without worrying about taxing Mother Earth.


/s
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Privatizing utilities was always a bad idea, and Texas did as Texas does and made that bad idea even worse by going apeshiat with the deregulation.

Until we get a socialist party in actual power to oppose the diehard capitalist parties, this shiat is gonna keep going. The real choice between the Ds and Rs, in terms of economic damage, is whether or not to at least use lube while farking over the poor.

/And until a left-wing third party can offer an actual strategy to win tens of millions of votes, I'll be voting for the lube.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: I'm getting a kick out of these replies, sitting here in Texas with all the power I need.


Man Texans are pathetic wimps.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Texas is an extremely corrupt state. A judge just agreed that the corrupt politician who sent his wife out to get the car because a process server was there was afraid of the stranger at the house.

People need to stop voting for these lawless, lying Republicans.


Meh, the judge didn't rule on the service issue but rather the underlying issuance of the subpoena.  He is an Obama appointee who ruled to stay the fetal heartbeat law so hardly a Republican crony.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Third World.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Texas energy grid...


Fark user imageView Full Size



Gotta pray it keeps working...
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Funny, here in libby libtown Austin, our electrical coop is rock-solid.

I wonder if anything can be learned from that.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's okay. they'll just take a cue from Governor DeathSentence and simply make it illegal to talk about the constant power outages.
 
benelane
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, we all know morons need more electricity to operate at their worst. Oh, and all the corruption, can't forget that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.


Seriously, it should be called The Lone Generator State.  A measly 12% of total US production?  Pfff!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's not shocking.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chewd: Funny, here in libby libtown Austin, our electrical coop is rock-solid.

I wonder if anything can be learned from that.


I hear the same about Fort Worth.  I'd bet that the majority of issues are in poorer areas.
 
henryhill
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: I'm getting a kick out of these replies, sitting here in Texas with all the power I need.


Until you don't.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.


Fark user imageView Full Size


One would think that over the past 20 years they could have built a larger system to handle the increased load. Your defense of poor Republican governance isn't as good as you think it is.
 
suid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.


That's an entirely self-inflicted footgun, though.  Because Texas didn't want to get involved in any "commie pinko power sharing grid", which could, God forbid, send Texas Power to some undeserving state.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Obscene_CNN: Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.

[Fark user image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]

One would think that over the past 20 years they could have built a larger system to handle the increased load. Your defense of poor Republican governance isn't as good as you think it is.


Or that they could have tied into neighboring grids.  But that brings federal regulation.  And not the oppressing the Libs kind of federal regulation, either.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

suid: Obscene_CNN: Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.

That's an entirely self-inflicted footgun, though.  Because Texas didn't want to get involved in any "commie pinko power sharing grid", which could, God forbid, send Texas Power to some undeserving state.


El Paso and the western-most part of the state are tied in to the western grid. So not only does Texas lead the nation in power outages, it doesn't even count the entire state.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: chewd: Funny, here in libby libtown Austin, our electrical coop is rock-solid.

I wonder if anything can be learned from that.

I hear the same about Fort Worth.  I'd bet that the majority of issues are in poorer areas.


Yes.
Guess where the rich Republicans live.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Way to go, Texas.
Oncor! Oncor!
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chewd: Funny, here in libby libtown Austin, our electrical coop is rock-solid.

I wonder if anything can be learned from that.


Nice people do better jobs of things?
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Obscene_CNN: Texas has the smallest grid in the USA. The fact that they have the smallest generating capacity explains the outages.

Seriously, it should be called The Lone Generator State.  A measly 12% of total US production?  Pfff!

[Fark user image image 850x1089]


Sure, that is a lot, more than any other state by a wide margin.

But it isn't Texas vs any other state, it is Texas vs 47 other states (plus Canadian supplies).
 
Shryke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Texas is an extremely corrupt state. A judge just agreed that the corrupt politician who sent his wife out to get the car because a process server was there was afraid of the stranger at the house.

People need to stop voting for these lawless, lying Republicans.


LMFAO, says the Illinois Democrat.

HAHAHAHAHA, Jesus you can't make this shiat up.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So that's why they do their executin' via lethal injection.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]


The motto is "Friendly."  Make of that what you will.  The lone star thing is the nickname.  Someone with a meme generator was lazy.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

433: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

The motto is "Friendly."  Make of that what you will.  The lone star thing is the nickname.  Someone with a meme generator was lazy.


i.gyazo.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: chewd: Funny, here in libby libtown Austin, our electrical coop is rock-solid.

I wonder if anything can be learned from that.

Nice people do better jobs of things?


28 people died in Travis county during the freeze. They did a good job compared to a very low bar.
 
