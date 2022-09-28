 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   The People's Front of Judea hereby declares its undying loyalty to....Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene of Iran. Farking splitters   (jpost.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Among the laws of the sect are requiring women to cover themselves in black from head to toe, and forcing young girls to be wed to older men"

Tantum religio portuit suadere malorum.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not that weird.  Just look at how many Americans admire Viktor Orbán because he uses liberal as a dirty word.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Marrying very young girls off to old men seems to be a common theme amongst extremist religious cults.  Whether it's mormons, muslims, jews, or christians - the extremists all insist it's part of god's plan.
 
Mukster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm pretty sure Dr. Sheldon Cooper proposed a New Jerusalem in Season One Episode 12 of TBBT.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
