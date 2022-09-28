 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Man's debit card found after being accidentally left at Burger King. Of course, Subby left out some important details   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Burger King customer's card, Hamburger, manager  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend"...

So did they get busy in the bathroom there?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The store surveillance video showed her dressed in a pink shower cap, medical face mask, a gray sweater jacket, multi-colored pants, and turquoise slippers. He had three young female children with her. "

Can't get dressed for Halloween soon enough, you know.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brawndo: "the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend"...

So did they get busy in the bathroom there?


You like special sauce, right
 
EJ25T [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brawndo: "the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend"...

So did they get busy in the bathroom there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"He had three young female children with her."

Dang, that's one speedy gender reassignment right there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
$334.85 at the Publix on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach at 9:15 p.m.

Clearly, they were hungry. Sounds like a weekly shopping trip amount, for most families.

$60.44 at Wawa in Riviera Beach at 10 p.m.

Ok they bought a few cases of beer and filled up their tank. Maybe some cigarettes.

$372 at the Walmart on 45th Street in Riviera Beach at 10:37 p.m.

Maternity clothes I bet. Value is too low to be a high end Plasma TV or whatever.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So much wrong in that article, beyond the multitude of grammatical errors.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: "The store surveillance video showed her dressed in a pink shower cap, medical face mask, a gray sweater jacket, multi-colored pants, and turquoise slippers. He had three young female children with her. "

Can't get dressed for Halloween soon enough, you know.


How do you get laid wearing THAT?!
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: $334.85 at the Publix on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach at 9:15 p.m.

Clearly, they were hungry. Sounds like a weekly shopping trip amount, for most families.

$60.44 at Wawa in Riviera Beach at 10 p.m.

Ok they bought a few cases of beer and filled up their tank. Maybe some cigarettes.

$372 at the Walmart on 45th Street in Riviera Beach at 10:37 p.m.

Maternity clothes I bet. Value is too low to be a high end Plasma TV or whatever.


They get a free shopping spree, and the only places they can think of are Publix, Wawa and Walmart?
These two are clearly too stupid even to be criminals.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look, they tried turning it in at 3 different places, but they ran it instead!

//why are you  looking at me like that, officer?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "He had three young female children with her."

Dang, that's one speedy gender reassignment right there.


They/Them?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surveillance cameras everywhere and they thought they could get away with this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A fourth transaction was declined at 10:30 p.m. at an unknown Taco Bell.

That's how you know you've hit rock bottom. You get your card declined at one of those back alley Taco Bells.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't you need the pin code to use the card?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: How do you get laid wearing THAT?!


the multi colored pants? Had a hole in them. Just at the right place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mouser: They get a free shopping spree, and the only places they can think of are Publix, Wawa and Walmart?
These two are clearly too stupid even to be criminals


ok they were stupid for stealing the card, but obviously, needed to get some essentials. It's not always about the biggest 72 Inch wide screen tv. Sometimes its about having food, gas and cigarettes.

They probably figured the card would be turned off soon, if not already.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Don't you need the pin code to use the card?


Using the "Credit" option avoids the PIN.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: $334.85 at the Publix on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach at 9:15 p.m.

Clearly, they were hungry. Sounds like a weekly shopping trip amount, for most families.

$60.44 at Wawa in Riviera Beach at 10 p.m.

Ok they bought a few cases of beer and filled up their tank. Maybe some cigarettes.

$372 at the Walmart on 45th Street in Riviera Beach at 10:37 p.m.

Maternity clothes I bet. Value is too low to be a high end Plasma TV or whatever.


My thoughts, exactly.  I wonder how much a BK Manager makes. Don't get me wrong, it's not ok to steal, but they didn't go to Neiman Marcus or even Whole Foods.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: "The store surveillance video showed her dressed in a pink shower cap, medical face mask, a gray sweater jacket, multi-colored pants, and turquoise slippers. He had three young female children with her. "

Can't get dressed for Halloween soon enough, you know.


I know I got the PC version as a child, but this is what I first thought of.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: $334.85 at the Publix on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach at 9:15 p.m.

Clearly, they were hungry. Sounds like a weekly shopping trip amount, for most families.

$60.44 at Wawa in Riviera Beach at 10 p.m.

Ok they bought a few cases of beer and filled up their tank. Maybe some cigarettes.

$372 at the Walmart on 45th Street in Riviera Beach at 10:37 p.m.

Maternity clothes I bet. Value is too low to be a high end Plasma TV or whatever.


Article says the woman stated she was buying stuff for her daughter's birthday at Publix so she likely bought a large bakey cake, which isn't cheap and things like ice cream, snacks & soft drinks.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have had someone use my email for thier Amazon account and I found a debiy card laying on the floor.

For the life of me I could not figure out how I could use this to benefit myself without doing a crime that could be traced back to me

I am smarter then that manager
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Brawndo: "the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend"...

So did they get busy in the bathroom there?


Came here for this.  I don't know why the rest of us even bothered posting.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The civilian manager decided to keep and use a stolen piece of confidential information for their own purposes, which is a crime that they admitted to. They were fired in less than 3 days. The police investigation took under 3 months, from beginning to arrest. Feel free to compare this timeline to crimes committed by cops or politicians.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: A fourth transaction was declined at 10:30 p.m. at an unknown Taco Bell.

According to the arrest report, she said used the same stolen card to buy gas at Wawa and food at Taco Bell.

???

Did she get Taco Bell food or not?  Also, if the card was declined at Taco Bell, why would she go back to Walmart to try to purchase more things?  I'm confused.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hard lived looking 42 right there
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Brawndo: "the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend"...

So did they get busy in the bathroom there?

Came here for this.  I don't know why the rest of us even bothered posting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Rene ala Carte: "The store surveillance video showed her dressed in a pink shower cap, medical face mask, a gray sweater jacket, multi-colored pants, and turquoise slippers. He had three young female children with her. "

Can't get dressed for Halloween soon enough, you know.

How do you get laid wearing THAT?!


Women don't usually have to try very hard to find a guy to bang.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Women don't usually have to try very hard to find a guy to bang.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
