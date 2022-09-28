 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   'Hard work is simply the refuge of people who have nothing whatever to do.' - Oscar Wilde. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, refuge edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Sep 2022 at 4:00 PM



3 Comments
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My apologies, but this week's Poorly Researched Tips for Writers is again a bit abbreviated due to outside influences (work) and other assorted things (see: Fark Fiction Anthology update, below.) Also, at this point I've pretty much lost track of what writers I've poorly profiled so I further apologize if we've seen Oscar Wilde before.

Oscar Wilde was of course a brilliant Irish poet and playwright, best known for his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, as well as his arrest and trial for gross indecency after a failed attempt at prosecuting the Marchess of Queensbury for libel. Don't go after anyone who can hang with Mike Tyson even in ghost form, is all I'm saying. In prison he continued to write, and published The Ballad of Reading Gaol after being released and leaving for France where he made the comment: "My wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. One of us has got to go!" Unfortunately, the wallpaper won.

Wilde's writing focused on style over substance and he made heavy use of imagery and paradox, using contradictions to show truth and puns to make out-of-band social commentary. But what can we learn from him?

This page lists a set of tips we can study:

Understand that writing takes effort. Nothing good comes easy. "Make some sacrifice for your art," Wilde said.
Read widely and gather inspiration. "It is what you read when you don't have to that determines what you will be when you can't help it."
Have faith in your point of view. "Be yourself; everyone else is already taken."
Don't fear failure. "Experience is merely the name men give to their mistakes."
Don't Rely on Tired Phrases and Clichés. "Never use a metaphor, simile, or other figure of speech which you are used to seeing in print." (Okay, that was George Orwell, but it's still good advice)

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

All notices have been sent out, and we're theoretically hard at work doing the last bit of edits to get all submissions ready to go. Once those are done, I'll get links out to all submitters, and give everyone who's been accepted a chance to look them over, and then we'll go to print! I'm hoping to get this finished this weekend, although I'm unfortunately in a bit of crunch at my day job so this is taking longer than I'd hoped. Stay tuned!

Writer's thread reviews!

Last week, we raised the idea and discussed doing a weekly review of someone's writing, anonymously if desired. I'm here to say that over the course of the week I received a total of zero short stories sent in for us to review (send 'em to t­oraq­ue­[nospam-﹫-backwards]elibom­di­u­qs*co­m with a 'review please' subject!) so instead, I'm going to bare all and link the first few hundred words of a piece I'm working on. This is the intro to a longer short story; I'm putting it up here for anyone to rip into if they want. Let us know what you think!

The Observer (intro)
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only thing worse than be written about, is not being written about.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still have writers cramp and fear
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

