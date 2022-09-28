 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles) Weeners Incel in cell   (abc7.com) divider line
22
    More: Weeners, Assault, Crime, Misdemeanor, Orange County, California, Felony, hate crime charges, Johnny Deven Young, Crimes  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 9:46 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pepper spray is a novel approach to picking up women. But then I thought negging was kind of stupid.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"incel," a member of an online community of men who call themselves involuntary celibates and express rage against women.

The more I think of it, incel isn't correct. They're voluntarily incels.  Cels.  Anyone else would work their hardest to actually become pleasant, dateable people.  These people just want quick hacks.

So no. They're not incels.  They're just lazy.
 
Zombie DJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: So no. They're not incels.  They're just lazy.


This is a better way to describe them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A 25-year-old Anaheim man and self-proclaimed "incel" is scheduled to be arraigned next month...


Is there any other kind?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He looks like a date-rapist. His preferred soundtrack to which is Nickelback.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Santa Clara Men's Cross County

Cross county?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

koder: "incel," a member of an online community of men who call themselves involuntary celibates and express rage against women.

The more I think of it, incel isn't correct. They're voluntarily incels.  Cels.  Anyone else would work their hardest to actually become pleasant, dateable people.  These people just want quick hacks.

So no. They're not incels.  They're just lazy.


It's a stage. And it normally follows your age, because you don't know what you don't know.

If you are an incel by 30, you know why, or you are fully bottling your piss and upset your parents are kicking you out of the basement for no justifiable reason despite the fact you haven't had a job for 8 years.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You might find a woman with a pepper spray fetish but you're going about it wrong. Maybe some dinner first IDK.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Insane in the membrane
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Self-proclaimed 'incel' who targeted women, posted videos of his attacks on YouTube, arrested

preview.redd.itView Full Size


/oblig
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember him posting this shiat online. Cringe arse fark.
 
danvon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Man, I no matter how creepy I get, I cannot find some skanky slut to satisfy every perversion I can conjure up. I've even done that weird messaging thing where I actually write stuff like "*sweating profusely, looking downward, and wringing my hands* *gulp* "how do you do, fair maiden?"

"Those whores never want a nice guy.l"


"Why can't I get laid?!? I know, I'll just physically assault those biatches. That'll show 'em how much of a nice guy I am."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

danvon: "Man, I no matter how creepy I get, I cannot find some skanky slut to satisfy every perversion I can conjure up. I've even done that weird messaging thing where I actually write stuff like "*sweating profusely, looking downward, and wringing my hands* *gulp* "how do you do, fair maiden?"

"Those whores never want a nice guy.l"


"Why can't I get laid?!? I know, I'll just physically assault those biatches. That'll show 'em how much of a nice guy I am."


*puts on his robe and wizard hat*
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He is a danger to society, and must be dealt with properly.  Life imprisonment in Gitmo sounds like a fair punishment.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, now he's going to be involuntarily sexually active.

I guess it's one of life's little ironies.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: "incel," a member of an online community of men who call themselves involuntary celibates and express rage against women.

The more I think of it, incel isn't correct. They're voluntarily incels.  Cels.  Anyone else would work their hardest to actually become pleasant, dateable people.  These people just want quick hacks.

So no. They're not incels.  They're just lazy.


There could also be some mental problems at work.

For this guy, I would think so.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hell in a Cell is vastly superior:

The Undertaker throws Mankind off the top of the Hell in a Cell: June 28, 1998 - King of the Ring
Youtube 9hMp65SzyTU
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dudes got their prefixes mixed up. Excel or Incel
Excel at something and women or men will want to be a part of your life of being awesome. You'll even develope some relationship skills along the way.
Sitting in the basement talking online to a bunch of whining lazy woe is me losers only gets you more woe. Relationship skills with whining losers is only beneficial if you're being paid as their therapist.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Dudes got their prefixes mixed up. Excel or Incel
Excel at something and women or men will want to be a part of your life of being awesome. You'll even develope some relationship skills along the way.
Sitting in the basement talking online to a bunch of whining lazy woe is me losers only gets you more woe. Relationship skills with whining losers is only beneficial if you're being paid as their therapist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Santa Clara Men's Cross County

Cross county?


Well, that does explain things...

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ftw/2022/09/26/santa-clara-broncos-mens-cross-country-team-photos-hilarious/10436913002/
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: A 25-year-old Anaheim man and self-proclaimed "incel" is scheduled to be arraigned next month...


Is there any other kind?


Sure.  There are people who identify as Ace, or people who take vows of celibacy for religious reasons (I mean, yes, lots of Catholic priests end up being pedos as a straight numerical statistic, and some fool around with women too, but lots of them live celibately.)  Even technically, people who are just taking a break from being sexually active could qualify as being celibate.  (And technically there seems to be some confusion in their terminology as to the difference between celibacy and chastity, and of course, someone could be involuntarily celibate without being an incel.) 

Unless, of course you are saying there is no type of incel that isn't arraigned.  Again, that's one of those statistical things... I'm sure there are a few nutters who identify as incels who manage to not get arrested... maybe they use a VPN and never get out of their mother's basement to interact with women in a way that gets them arrested, for instance. 

/There was that video of the incel who then went on to kill several coeds who kept saying 'I don't know why women always go for the a**hole instead of me', again, right before he went on a shooting spree.  What a nice fella.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.