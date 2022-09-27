 Skip to content
(HITC)   I don't know what a Corn Kid is, but he's still alive   (hitc.com) divider line
    Strange, Death, Twitter  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's corn pop?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lately he's just feeling like a freak on a leash
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a corn kid might look like  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
7yo kids likes corn.

Internet must exploit him somehow...but how..?

tELL EVERyonE Him SCHwaCKED in dRiVebY!!!

What is wrong with people...?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of all the horrible rumors that get spread on Twitter, this is the most disgusting one I've seen lately.

Subby, search the FARKives. I think it was the D'aww tab that linked the original video of this kid at the county fair talking about the corn there.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's this generations Mikey from the Life cereal commercial.  Also
Tori Amos - Cornflake Girl (US Version) (Official Music Video)
Youtube w_HA5Czhtx4
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's the status of "I like turtles" kid?
 
