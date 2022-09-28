 Skip to content
(University of Illinois)   Russia announces record wheat harvest, so prepare for more starving Russians   (farmpolicynews.illinois.edu) divider line
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course, the rational way to address this record wheat production is to sent farmers to die in a hopeless war.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double plus good!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Looks like wheat's back on the menu, boys!" [Happy orc noises]
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are we sure they're not counting the wheat they stole from Ukraine?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So how many kidnapped Ukrainians harvested that wheat?
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WHEAT
Youtube Tt2JVOrAZGU
 
Saturn5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

serfdood: Are we sure they're not counting the wheat they stole from Ukraine?


They are definitely counting the wheat they stole from Ukraine, as well as making up the rest of the numbers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonna have a famine that will kill 600,000 people? Conscript 300,000 people into a fight that ensures certain death so those that starve count themselves amongst the lucky.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Russia says lots of things. Some of them almost aren't whole-assed lies.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

serfdood: Are we sure they're not counting the wheat they stole from Ukraine?


Why count grain when you can make up numbers?
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It appeared that there had even been demonstrations to thank Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to twenty grams a week. And only yesterday ... it had been announced that the ration was to be reduced to twenty grams a week.

-g. orwell
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trading Places (6/10) Movie CLIP - The S-Car Go (1983) HD
Youtube 9B3TN2rEckQ


"I'm considering going long on April wheat. What do you think, Valentine?"

"I can think of three good reasons why you shouldn't do that, judge. One, the Russian wheat harvest isn't going to be as bad as people think, and two..."

/First thing I thought of.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So Russia's going to subsist on wheat and wheat by-products this winter.

/Maybe they'll be able to find a way to sic the poisonous serpents and malevolent spirits against the Ukrainians?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Announces record [insert crop] harvest" conjures up images of a failing or at best developing nation. Imagine a 60 minutes interview focusing on the impressive sorghum harvest in South Dakota with a big sad parade down some side street.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have they got enough pyramids to store it in?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootleg: wheat and wheat by-products


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't think of a time in history when Russia hasn't been a garbage fire of a country.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
those commie fools, Gluten will kill ya!!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: "Announces record [insert crop] harvest" conjures up images of a failing or at best developing nation. Imagine a 60 minutes interview focusing on the impressive sorghum harvest in South Dakota with a big sad parade down some side street.


Granted, the source of this story was Farm Policy News, so, not sure what you would expect.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there any news on the chocolate ration?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's right...

*TWO* bushels.

//take that, ukraine.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think I've heard this story before. I didn't like it very much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Double plus good.  Extra chocolate rations for everyone!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doesn't Russia produce a lot of fertilizer? I know that fertilizer prices have been high because of the war.  So, if Russia produces the fertilizer and can't ship it out, it would be smart if the orcs then used the fertilizer for them to produce grain.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Starving to death is too good for them.
 
