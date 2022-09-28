 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Team photo replicates Dick Tracy's villain poster. Flattop nailed it   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Facial hair, Moustache, Santa Clara Cross Country team, Beard, incoming freshmen, Cross country running, entire team, SANTA CLARA  
1006 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2022 at 8:12 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That website sux
Someone get the pic and do the needful to save other Farkers the trauma
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That website sux
Someone get the pic and do the needful to save other Farkers the trauma


https://www.santaclarabroncos.com/sports/c-xc/2022-23/mroster?view=headshot
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: vudukungfu: That website sux
Someone get the pic and do the needful to save other Farkers the trauma

https://www.santaclarabroncos.com/sports/c-xc/2022-23/mroster?view=headshot


Bless you!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some of them sold it with the crazy eyes. Sounds like a fine group of sporting lads.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
county or county?
 
zimbach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: county or county?


Santa Clara University Men's Cross-Country. The team that runs long-distance races, often on public roads. The headline has a typo.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those were better than I expected. Well done!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"When you're a freshman that says you better grow out a mustache for roster pictures," said Zach Litoff, a senior on the Cross Country team.

Uhh, what?
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Some of them sold it with the crazy eyes. Sounds like a fine group of sporting lads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Harvey, Spencer, and Nicholas FTW.   In that order.  They committed to the bit.
 
