(YouTube)   Multiple live cameras in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Excuse camera 9's image from downtown Ft Myers, it's currently under water. 12 feet in the air   (youtube.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanibel Island is now Sanibel Reef.

Ugh.  We knew it was going to be bad, but this is what bad looks like.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two hours ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Five minutes ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That camera is now under water.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: Two hours ago:

[Fark user image 425x247]

Five minutes ago:
[Fark user image 425x238]

That camera is now under water.


That's not gonna buff out.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I' impressed the cameras still have internet.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great resource
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I' impressed the cameras still have internet.


Especially the one underwater.
 
boozehat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I' impressed the cameras still have internet.


Came here to make that comment.

Internet, and power.  Impressive.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Warthog: Two hours ago:

[Fark user image 425x247]

Five minutes ago:
[Fark user image 425x238]

That camera is now under water.

That's not gonna buff out.


It might, however, wash out....

#thinkpositive?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Surgecam 9 reminds me of what I saw when I got my 3rd concussion.  OOF.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ugh my mom and aunt winter in Naples. They're gonna come back to gators in the living room.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: Two hours ago:

[Fark user image 425x247]

Five minutes ago:
[Fark user image 425x238]

That camera is now under water.


That stream is completely nuts. Be safe out there, people.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

boozehat: BizarreMan: I' impressed the cameras still have internet.

Came here to make that comment.

Internet, and power.  Impressive.


A GOOD camera case, lots of batteries, a pi or similar, and a cellular modem (or modems on multiple carriers) boosted as much as you can, and then pray cell towers stay up. Or have a bunch of repeaters on battery working progressively inland. deal with the stuff cutting in and out with buffering and advancing the framerate maybe 5-10% so it isn't meaningfully noticeable and you can build back your buffers.

Not sure how starlink or other sat internet would work with the cloud cover and whatever everything is in being constantly jostled.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I' impressed the cameras still have internet.


I misread the headline as "parts of Iran," and was also wondering how they still had internet.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Englewood is up to no good, yikes...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that announcer is insufferable


just look at the storm surge.  look at it.  that is a huge storm surge.  that's a nine foot storm surge
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's the (more or less) exact location of the now underwater camera to give some context.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yikes. Fort Meyers == New Atlantis.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warthog: Two hours ago:

[Fark user image 425x247]

Five minutes ago:
[Fark user image 425x238]

That camera is now under water.


12 foot storm surge.  TWELVE...FEET!
 
cettin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?


Well that is the current location of "Angel of Death" Jim Cantore, so I'd say not good...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?


Book a PBY Catalina.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?


Is it on a Seaplane?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm peering out my safety viewing window in Sarasota and the winds have gotten WAY worse the past hour

And they keep saying it's gonna continue to get worse for the next several hours
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?


Do you have a drunk Vietnam Era pilot?

If not I'd say 0%
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?


Pretty good.

Landing, now, that's a different question.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: Ugh my mom and aunt winter in Naples. They're gonna come back to gators in the living room.


Isn't that just normal for Florida anyway?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and i'd have to think the guy is using some kind of radio repeaters on battery to get his signal out far enough to someplace he has an uplink set up. I'd be surprised if you had cell service, generator or not, in range of that thing.
 
mjones73
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: Two hours ago:

[Fark user image 425x247]

Five minutes ago:
[Fark user image 425x238]

That camera is now under water.


For reference from Google street view, that's about the angle that camera is on..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ho
Lee
shiat

As the storm move north, the south eastern corner will cross Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte- and the storm surge is likely to be catastrophic at the northern end of the inlet there.

Please keep checking in, Florida Farkers.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm peering out my safety viewing window in Sarasota and the winds have gotten WAY worse the past hour

And they keep saying it's gonna continue to get worse for the next several hours


Hows it looking there? i'm headed to siesta key in a month.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?

Do you have a drunk Vietnam Era pilot?

If not I'd say 0%


H.M "Howling Mad" Murdock could get them in.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Here's the (more or less) exact location of the now underwater camera to give some context.


I'm guessing that restaurant's going to have some cleanup to do.  They may even need a wet vac.
 
JayCab
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIP to surge cam 9, it was valiant in its stand.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pouring one out for Cam 9; the little cam that could coontil it couldn't)
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rip cam 9.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MyMindIsGoingDave: BooksontheBrain: Ugh my mom and aunt winter in Naples. They're gonna come back to gators in the living room.

Isn't that just normal for Florida anyway?


No, usually they stay in the bathtub.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIP Surgecam9, go be with the ones you've loved.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone checked on Ft. Myers recently?

/s
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cettin: mekkab: my parents were supposed to fly into Ft Myers yesterday.  What are the odds they'll be able to fly in on Saturday?

Well that is the current location of "Angel of Death" Jim Cantore, so I'd say not good...


I was just watching a YouTube video last night of Jim Cantore in a wind tunnel showing what 150 mph winds look like.

I told my kids that if Jim Cantore ever shows up, just GTFO of town....
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: pastramithemosterotic: I'm peering out my safety viewing window in Sarasota and the winds have gotten WAY worse the past hour

And they keep saying it's gonna continue to get worse for the next several hours

Hows it looking there? i'm headed to siesta key in a month.


I'm about 10 miles inland, tree went down on our lines an our ago. Siesta has to be a disaster

It all depends on the surge, but you might want to have a backup trip planned
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Surgecam 9 reminds me of what I saw when I got my 3rd concussion.  OOF.


Oh, do tell.
Because that cam is exploding with lightning right now.
For me, it was this low bridge on the San Marcos River while canoeing.
Concussion #Purplemonkeydishwasher, I believe.
I've had a few.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: LineNoise: pastramithemosterotic: I'm peering out my safety viewing window in Sarasota and the winds have gotten WAY worse the past hour

And they keep saying it's gonna continue to get worse for the next several hours

Hows it looking there? i'm headed to siesta key in a month.

I'm about 10 miles inland, tree went down on our lines an our ago. Siesta has to be a disaster

It all depends on the surge, but you might want to have a backup trip planned


I've been watching a beach camera there and it doesn't look terrible:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLhxcyzXQxM

but i know the area very little. Relative has a place down there, was SUPPOSED to be going down to check it out before they sell it, and using it as an excuse for a fishing trip.

May end up down there for other reasons now, possibly sooner.
 
freetomato
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My friends moved to Davenport, FL. last week. They are camped out in my living room in GA right now. Good times!
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surge Cam 9 is down
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe it's lag but it appears that there is lots of damage in Punta Gorda yet the main body of the storm hasn't even passed yet.  That's not a good.
 
jumac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
based on whats going on i going guess we looking at 500million - 1 billion in damage lol.  and I wounder what bush gardens is doing for their animals
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: that announcer is insufferable


just look at the storm surge.  look at it.  that is a huge storm surge.  that's a nine foot storm surge


When the person they were trying to talk to had apparently stepped away for a moment, did the announcer really need to say that "he took a water break"?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
