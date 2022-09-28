|
Fark NotNewsletter: Please don't shoot at the hurricane
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-09-28 1:23:19 PM (13 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Bit of a busy day with hurricanes and Russians blowing up gas pipelines. (Russians are blowing up gas pipelines, hurricanes are not. Not yet, anyway.) Hope all you Florida Farkers either got the hell out or are hunkered down somewhere safe. I will say the number of livestreams of Florida people swimming in the storm surge is pretty wild. Florida gonna Florida I guess. And the Waffle Houses closed, so things must be really dire. Stay safe out there.
This week at 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday the Fark News Livestream returns! Everyone's back: me, Christine, Dill, and Lucky. Thanks to a late surge in weird news out of both Florida and Russia, we are loaded for bear. Gay cannibals, early Halloween candy freakouts, and re-dubbed Russian TV commentators are just some of the weird things we'll discuss. Come join us!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
bluorangefyre was prepared to be a team player
west.la.lawyer replied to a tweet claiming that women read more books over their lifetimes than men do
North_Central_Positronics considered what it was like to be on a flight where everyone was given free ukuleles and a lesson
Al Roker's Forecast was concerned about the plane full of people playing ukuleles
Louisiana_Sitar_Club knew exactly what a photo of a kid spraying a woman with a fire extinguisher needed
SumoJeb helpfully fixed a sign that originally seemed racist at first glance
derpes_simplex stayed positive after watching a video of a ceiling collapsing onto a badminton court
Winterlight had a question about guest rooms
Lady J weighed in on how pathetic it is to argue who has the longer trouser snake
shopball pointed out another transformation that took place when a gymnasium ceiling fell down
Smart:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat brought up the real question about a mom who looks so young she got carded while trying to buy a hamster
inglixthemad discussed tactics some companies are using to try to fill unpopular positions
steklo shared one way in which scammers are targeting job seekers
ArkPanda pointed out that a stupid cop might not meet the standards for another line of work
mute_ants explained what millennials use their guest rooms for
Jeebus Saves had an idea for making a ton of money with your own Chuck E. Cheese franchise
Lady J had an interesting observation about a video of a gymnasium ceiling collapsing
jayphat listed some of the lies that are popular with companies that are trying to hire people
WickerNipple shared a story about how companies don't want to fairly compensate employees anymore
keldaria looked at the act of judging poor people for having fancy phones
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Tales of gardening and growing things
Smart: Man_Without_A_Hat learned the many advantages of gardening
Funny: Maturin wouldn't give up on bonsai trees
Politics Funny:
NateAsbestos summed up the Trump legal team's reply to the special master's inquiry about actions Trump took to declassify materials
I_Am_Weasel proposed a different name for an anti-trans hate group
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That agreed that Trump is being targeted for unfair reasons
Lambskincoat revealed the magic words
Badmoodman showed us the actual process for declassifying documents
Politics Smart:
NotCodger pointed out there's more than one reason for "Dilbert" readers to think the comic is "taking sides politically"
scottydoesntknow shared information about appeals court judges who ruled in favor of the DOJ against Trump
Etchy333 considered how Scott Adams could have built the "Dilbert" brand
OldRod took a guess at why fellow passengers were cheering within a minute of Eric Trump boarding a plane
scottydoesntknow was pretty happy with how Rep. Jamie Raskin was tearing down lies and conspiracy theories
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
artifishy brought some kids to a bar
Wrongo wanted to find out if the circle gets the square
RedZoneTuba created a very special interest magazine
artifishy warned us about a hidden danger in this peaceful park
whatsupchuck brawled in the library
samsquatch encountered some Martian rovers
zeon gave us good grief
RedZoneTuba became TwilightZoneTuba
RedZoneTuba brawled in the courtyard
RedZoneTuba reunited these BFFs and their glowing orb
Yammering_Splat_Vector yanked the football again
Farktography theme: U2
common sense is an oxymoron captured this fish's final moments
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
You have my McNuggets. And my fries. AND MY AXE
Peacock-poaching predators purloin peeping pets, posters proclaim. Police perplexed, pilfered poultry probably pissed
Semi full of pumpkins overturns blocking on-ramp to highway. ERMAGOURD
Police have released the video from their Snidely Whiplash performance art piece
Mets hiatters set MLB record for getting hit by a pitch one day after the Reds pitchers set record for most batters hiat
Apple to take over sponsorship of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Look for U2 to play that entire album no one asked for
Reacher rounds out season 2 cast. Phrasing goes and cries in a corner
Project Veritas gets court confirmation that they're anti-veritas
European gas prices drop as nations ramp up their efforts to ensure there will beano supply crisis this winter
Introducing the cat-fronted NYC heavy metal band Cattera. Sounds like they already have a vulgar display of meower
Big-ass pen not enough to save big aspen
Microsoft commits to breaking Windows once per year, and also all the time
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we learned that everyone loves red pandas except for the scientists in charge of classifying them. On the Quiz itself, Glockenspiel Hero came out on top with an admirable 1034, followed by mybluemake in second with 1000 and Grebuloner in third with 969. VooDoo_Blonde made fourth with 938. and Data takes the number five spot with 928.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which automaker decided to yank back many employee bonuses due to a falling share price. Only 37% of quiztakers caught the article about Honda execs deciding that the few hundred bucks each in overpayment meant their own bonuses might be short a few hundred thousand, and so delegated the task of bringing the bad news to the managers who weren't affected. God bless capitalism.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Oktoberfest, a word that seems like it could use some umlauts but the Germans for some reason thought it didn't rate any. 77% of quiztakers had their lederhosen ready for a trip to Munich, the city where the annual beer festival has been held since 1810 when the soon-to-be King Louis I married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen with the world's biggest open bar and presumably an all-night DJ spinning the top hits and new remixes of classic 1780s tunes.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which band that we all watched on MTV in the 90s announced their farewell tour. Only 55% of quiztakers recognized what the names Layzie, Krayzie, Wish, Flesh, and Bizzy had in common - once you add their last name of "Bone". So if you want to hear them performing "1st of tha Month". "Tha Crossroads",. or "Foe tha Love of $" live, grab your tickets for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony farewell tour now.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Sam Beckett and how he never arrived home. 89% of quiztakers recognized the title card from the series finale of "Quantum Leap", a show now getting a reboot and you know it's only a matter of time before the new lead runs into Sam somewhere on the timeline. I'm actually optimistic about what they can do with newer technology when it comes to footage filmed for older episodes.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
