(CNN)   Neckbearded IT guys considering upgrading Ian to Cat5e
53
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two guys had to approve this.  Who are the twisted pair?   Do I have to coax a confession out of someone?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Two guys had to approve this.  Who are the twisted pair?   Do I have to coax a confession out of someone?


It was RJ. He's 45. His son, RJ Jr, is only 11
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eth0: NO CARRIER
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: eth0: NO CARRIER


HELO?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACK!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*modem noises*
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: ACK!


These networking jokes are a SYN.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: *modem noises*


That is my favorite part of Terminator 3.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the WiFi still work - or will the signal get blown across the state?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making IT puns is a good way to get your ASCII kicked.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Making IT puns is a good way to get your ASCII kicked.


Don't be an ebcdic
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't make me break out the CAT 5 of 9 tails.
bastardadmin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for an update. 11am was 155 sustained
Mom and sis are OK but in denial. Block home and recent roof..
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Solty Dog: Making IT puns is a good way to get your ASCII kicked.

Don't be an ebcdic


C4C9C3D2

/Yep, I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Don't make me break out the CAT 5 of 9 tails.
[bastardadmin.files.wordpress.com image 570x384]


That's bnc but I lold
 
nsstick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shielded and tactical are the only way to go.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NERDS!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
itsfoss.comView Full Size


I'm still sad about Ian. I wish he'd been able to accept help.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's no place like 127.0.0.1. There's no place like 127.0.0.1.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The storm cams on this guy's feed are insane.  Go back in time to see what surge 5 in sanibel looked like 2 hours ago vs now:  https://youtu.be/x2aticerEcs
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Q: What do you call a toilet that connects to the internet?

A: A commodem
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?


Always did wonder about that considering the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane was even stronger than a Cat 5.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Cat 5, formerly known as a Class III Kill-Storm...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Always did wonder about that considering the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane was even stronger than a Cat 5.


Also, if we're going to keep having superstorms, might as well start expanding the scale.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Q: What do you call a toilet that connects to the internet?

A: A commodem


Alternatively, a shiatposter?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: The storm cams on this guy's feed are insane.  Go back in time to see what surge 5 in sanibel looked like 2 hours ago vs now:  https://youtu.be/x2aticerEcs


Been watching for like the last half hour. Ft Myers is nuts. Sanibal finally went offline.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Rwa2play: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Always did wonder about that considering the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane was even stronger than a Cat 5.

Also, if we're going to keep having superstorms, might as well start expanding the scale.


I'm already at cat7.  You probably haven't heard of it, yet.

*rides into the storm on a unicycle, yeeting*
 
Decorus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I'm cheering for Ian to wipe out the Village as a Cat 5?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also for a sense of scale....i've been watching this cam all day, as we have a trip planned there shortly:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLhxcyzXQxM

Thats about 50 miles or so northwest of the storm, and it just looks like a thunderstorm.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aungen: Kit Fister: Rwa2play: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Always did wonder about that considering the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane was even stronger than a Cat 5.

Also, if we're going to keep having superstorms, might as well start expanding the scale.

I'm already at cat7.  You probably haven't heard of it, yet.

*rides into the storm on a unicycle, yeeting*


*plays wicked witch theme from Wizard of Oz from the lady-on-bike-in-tornado scene*
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Rwa2play: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Always did wonder about that considering the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane was even stronger than a Cat 5.

Also, if we're going to keep having superstorms, might as well start expanding the scale.


Speaking of which, the same should be considered for tornadoes.  They're getting stronger than EF-5s with every passing year.
 
idsfa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Would you like to hear a UDP joke?

Yes, I would like to hear a UDP joke!

To get to the other side!

...
...
...

Why did the chicken cross the road?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Kit Fister: Rwa2play: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Always did wonder about that considering the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane was even stronger than a Cat 5.

Also, if we're going to keep having superstorms, might as well start expanding the scale.

Speaking of which, the same should be considered for tornadoes.  They're getting stronger than EF-5s with every passing year.


Scientist: That Tornado was easily an EF-7.
Meteorologist: There is no EF-7!
Scientist: there is now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thosw: There's no place like 127.0.0.1. There's no place like 127.0.0.1.


Home is where you hang your @
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Decorus: Is it bad that I'm cheering for Ian to wipe out the Village as a Cat 5?


too far inland and not in the direct path. if the storm hit around st pete rather than ft myers it would likely have nailed the villages.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Decorus: Is it bad that I'm cheering for Ian to wipe out the Village as a Cat 5?


personally I would rather have had it nail tampa bay - I have some MAGA relatives there that recently had their home insurance cancelled by the free market. I hope they survive so they can pull themselves up by their bootstraps and really own the libs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?


Why?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know its bad when the palm trees look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Why?


Why what? why have a scale with increments that accurately reflect a storm's characteristics, rather than 5 arbitrary levels and then everything past that is just "meh, it's big."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: cretinbob: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Why?

Why what? why have a scale with increments that accurately reflect a storm's characteristics, rather than 5 arbitrary levels and then everything past that is just "meh, it's big."


lol
It's all arbitrary
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Kit Fister: cretinbob: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Why?

Why what? why have a scale with increments that accurately reflect a storm's characteristics, rather than 5 arbitrary levels and then everything past that is just "meh, it's big."

lol
It's all arbitrary


Well, yes, pretty much every unit of measurement or scale we have is arbitrary.  That doesn't mean that you don't continue to improve the precision of your scale.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: cretinbob: Kit Fister: can I ask a dumb question that's always bothered me? Why the hell does the hurricane scale only go up to CAT5? I mean, granted, it was built before we had these kinds of superstorms, but, seems like you'd just keep incrementing up?

Why?

Why what? why have a scale with increments that accurately reflect a storm's characteristics, rather than 5 arbitrary levels and then everything past that is just "meh, it's big."


There's a similar issue for solar flares. There are classes A, B, C, M, X and then they give up. Anything bigger is an "X22", "X34" or whatever.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thosw: There's no place like 127.0.0.1. There's no place like 127.0.0.1.


There's no place like localhost?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kattungali: Thosw: There's no place like 127.0.0.1. There's no place like 127.0.0.1.

There's no place like localhost?


::1
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
C'mon Subby, neckbearded IT guys are all safe in their mom's basement.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Kattungali: Thosw: There's no place like 127.0.0.1. There's no place like 127.0.0.1.

There's no place like localhost?

::1


Get out of here with IPv6. That eldrytch tongue will surely summon cthulu!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Q: What do you call a toilet that connects to the internet?

A: A commodem

A: Twitter
 
