(USA Today)   Ian is so drunk with power that even Waffle Houses are closing
42
    More: News  
•       •       •

42 Comments
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ok now we know its actually serious.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can gauge the severity of a storm by Waffle Houses. They're better able to mobilize and they don't want to close their restaurants ever. They've got this down to a science.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't know there is a Waffle House Index.
Savvy investors would take a short position in these uncertain times.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're in the middle of Ian's path and can't evacuate, good luck. We'll see you on the other side.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's spooky to be in an empty Waffle House
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do Waffle Houses even have locks on their doors?

Being open 24/7 365 would tell me, no, they don't.
 
Liadan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The staff at Treasure Island's Waffle House put out a video talking about staying open and being essential services. About 45 minutes later they released a second video announcing their 2:00pm closure because the waste water return was being shut off and someone in authority told them all to get the hell out before the bridge closed.

Those lunatics were planning to just keep slinging breakfast.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty much SOP. Employee's can't get to work with road closed, suppliers can't supply with roads closed.
Once it passes it'll go back to abnormal and you get a steak and egg platter. As long as the frozen steak hasn't defrosted and then refrozen to the pipe in the walk it. Not that that would be a big hit in quality.

/I actually like the WF. Especially on road trips and even storms.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If an extinction event size meteor was heading to vaporize Earth, Waffle House would stay open until the fireball hits, and the last sound you'd ever hear on our planet would be their juke box blaring the Waffle House Anthem.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Liadan: Those lunatics were planning to just keep slinging breakfast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: ok now we know its actually serious.


Thank you, Simone.
 
maxheck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh man... shiat got real!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Doors - The End (HQ)
Youtube eqgXGMAS__M
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And to think that PostcardMania thought that they could stay open, with families hunkering down inside the company building & continuing to work on those precious direct mail campaigns, while Waffle Houses went "NOPE!" and bugged the hell out...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If an extinction event size meteor was heading to vaporize Earth, Waffle House would stay open until the fireball hits, and the last sound you'd ever hear on our planet would be their juke box blaring the Waffle House Anthem.


Sounds good to me. Now I know where I'm going to spend my final hour when the big asteroid  finally does its thing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: Do Waffle Houses even have locks on their doors?

Being open 24/7 365 would tell me, no, they don't.


They used to not. I haven't been inside one very recently, but the last time (before COVID) the couple that I went to had locks. During COVID, there were several I saw on my travels that were not 24/7 (lights out, "CLOSED" signs, no cars in the lot).

As for Hurricanes, I was in Biloxi about 1 year post Katrina. At Biloxi, the Waffle House was gone, but the sign was largely intact. At Gulfport, the sign post was up, but the sign was gone. At Bay St. Louis, not even the sign post was up. Just the foundation and the parking lot bollards.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My son, who happens to be named Ian, is getting a kick out these replies.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"We do have closures in mandatory evacuation zones and areas within low-lying areas that are subject to severe flooding,"

I thought I read somewhere that most of the restaurants were town down about ten years ago and rebuilt on a 4" high concrete mound to resist this type of thing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Liadan: The staff at Treasure Island's Waffle House put out a video talking about staying open and being essential services. About 45 minutes later they released a second video announcing their 2:00pm closure because the waste water return was being shut off and someone in authority told them all to get the hell out before the bridge closed.

Those lunatics were planning to just keep slinging breakfast.


Mostly in Emergency situationsit's the only place a EMT, Police, Fire, Rescue work can eat.
But a lot of those clousures aren't about waste water, but rather getting staff from to A to B with roads closed.
Although
I'm Sure you have other solutions that don't involve internet magical unicorns with Ham (or Hummus) sandwich delivery.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: Pretty much SOP. Employee's can't get to work with road closed, suppliers can't supply with roads closed.
Once it passes it'll go back to abnormal and you get a steak and egg platter. As long as the frozen steak hasn't defrosted and then refrozen to the pipe in the walk it. Not that that would be a big hit in quality.

/I actually like the WF. Especially on road trips and even storms.


Yep, I expect to watch a nuclear mushroom cloud from inside a Waffle House if it ever gets to that.

Covid didn't seem serious until they were forced to close.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They used to not.


I interviewed for a WH manager position here at my local. The person interviewing me told me he had to get a locksmith to come down and install locks on the doors when they closed for Covid.

"We could've stayed open, the only thing holding us back was we had no staff to run the place, I had to lock the doors."
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: You can gauge the severity of a storm by Waffle Houses. They're better able to mobilize and they don't want to close their restaurants ever. They've got this down to a science.


I have wondered if this comes up during in the job interview.

"You WILL be expected to show up for work duing hurricanes Cat 3 and under."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I'm staying and having a hurricane party!"

[hurricane levels-up twice]

"( ._.) guys help"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


see, what happens is, if they stay open and the window breaks and a strong wind comes in, it will blow the waffles off the plates and jam them into the customer's skulls.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Craig Fugate was some kind of warlock.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess waffles just don't make good building material.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where will people have drunken riots at 3am now?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who will feed Jim Cantore?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Do Waffle Houses even have locks on their doors?


You think they'd let their customers in if the doors locked?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [images.foxtv.com image 850x428]


Never fear, We will get to the bottom of this mess...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I have wondered if this comes up during in the job interview.


Yes.

I applied for a manager's position at my local WH. It was one of the first questions I had asked because I am aware of the Waffle House Index.

The official position of the company is this:

"it's it's too unsafe, workers might not come in on their own or even be able to make it in, The manager will have full discretion if the establishment can remain open to serve the public."

Also note:

The manager can fill in for missing employees, They must know how to cook the menu, wait on customers and work the till. (Amongst other things)

So if no one shows up but the manager its up to him to see if he can handle it or not without staff.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: They've got this down to a science.


I'm blaming magic; wizards in each Waffle house keep the weather nice, until some evil force closes that Waffle house, causing the resulting bad weather.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You bastards closed the Waffle Houses.
 
Liadan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: Liadan: The staff at Treasure Island's Waffle House put out a video talking about staying open and being essential services. About 45 minutes later they released a second video announcing their 2:00pm closure because the waste water return was being shut off and someone in authority told them all to get the hell out before the bridge closed.

Those lunatics were planning to just keep slinging breakfast.

Mostly in Emergency situationsit's the only place a EMT, Police, Fire, Rescue work can eat.
But a lot of those closures aren't about waste water, but rather getting staff from to A to B with roads closed.
Although
I'm Sure you have other solutions that don't involve internet magical unicorns with Ham (or Hummus) sandwich delivery.


In this case the municipality specifically shut off all the waste water returns and told the staff, "You will have no toilets".

I hear you on the emergency workers needing a place to eat. There's only so many bagged sandwiches you can take.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

