(NYPost)   No one dares challenge...Super Perp   (nypost.com) divider line
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except Super Perv.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get involved.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look! Up in the sky!

..That guy's getting away with my wallet!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"He killed me here, here, here and here," Patel said
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"He killed me here, here, here and here," Patel said, referring to the career-criminal suspect and pointing to his wounds.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from 1964.

/even in 1964, this was a repeat of 1964
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't get involved.


That's a big NFK. Yeah, he's trying to stab you ... and let's not make it a double.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"He had the longest finger nails I've ever seen" patel said as he displayed the stab wound on his hand.
 
Thingster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You get what you tolerate, and you get what you vote for.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was Kramer filming it though?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what happens in those liberal paradises like NYC.

/Who had republican mayor's for a shiat ton of years
 
Malenfant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thingster: You get what you tolerate, and you get what you vote for.


Are you trying to con idiots into voting for lawless Republicans because of the delusion that lawless Republicans are tough on crime? That's what the Post is doing.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he had fought back and defended himself he probably would have been charged
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only Trump were still President and he could protect us from these animals.
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Thingster: You get what you tolerate, and you get what you vote for.

Are you trying to con idiots into voting for lawless Republicans because of the delusion that lawless Republicans are tough on crime? That's what the Post is doing.


I read the comments here is the most absurd


Björn Björk
17 hours ago

What exactly is the argument in favor of importing someone from another country in order to deliver food for Uber Eats, especially when that person doesn't even speak English? Sure, this guy might be a professor of mathematics where he's from, and wind up improving the faculty at one of our local community colleges some day, but maybe if we'd stop bringing in people who we don't need, fewer scumbags like the attacker would exist. Here's a solution: Deport the delivery guy, his wife, and his son, and send them off with the attacker, in shackles, to do with as they please once they've arrived back in India, Pakistan, or wherever. Someone with 103 prior arrests should have only one alternative to being locked up for life, and that's being forced to pay restitution for his crimes via the direct servitude of those whose lives he's negatively affected. I'll guarantee you that if in between loading sacks of curry, this guy is forced to sleep in a bamboo cage on the streets of Mumbai, he'll either learn the necessity of taking part in an orderly society, or he'll simply disappear, never to be heard from again.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and bystanders did nothing.

I see some crazy dude stabbing someone I'm not going to help either. I'll call 911 once I'm sure I'm out of danger myself and the guy isn't going to turn on me for calling them, but unless it's a loved one I'm damn sure not risking getting stabbed/killed myself over it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The worst part is, I guarantee you that evil, vile hatemonger who wrote that trash would look you straight in the eye and claim to be a good, loving christian without a moment's hesitation.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: and bystanders did nothing.

I see some crazy dude stabbing someone I'm not going to help either. I'll call 911 once I'm sure I'm out of danger myself and the guy isn't going to turn on me for calling them, but unless it's a loved one I'm damn sure not risking getting stabbed/killed myself over it.


I feel your username is really let down by your actual lifestyle....
//<chuckle> couldn't help it, sorry
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of 3-strike laws, but when do we say "enough" with people like this?

This guy has so many arrests and is nothing more than a drain on society. He will never participate in any kind of positive manner and will only take from law-abiding citizens. I guarantee you our tax dollars are already supporting him. I'd rather pay more and support him in a cage where he can't hurt others.

Lock him up and throw away the key.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wow.  Didn't see the appeal for the return of chattel slavery coming in that one.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There were no guns involved? No one had a gun?  Geez, America, the magic is gone.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too bad the guy with the blue BMW wasn't around to help. Is the police still trying to talk to him?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: If he had fought back and defended himself he probably would have been charged


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agrees
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If only there were a good guy with a knife there. What the hell was that guy doing out at 3:00 A.M. on a bike?
 
Braggi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is this guy getting out.  He's proven he can't be part of society.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's not how you enjoy Super Porp!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds about right for New Yorkers
 
AnyName
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: WillofJ2: If he had fought back and defended himself he probably would have been charged

[Fark user image 192x263]

Agrees


Fark user imageView Full Size
Also agrees
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Braggi: Why is this guy getting out.  He's proven he can't be part of society.


Because it would be mean to keep him locked up. We can't have that.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We keep more of our population locked up longer than any nation on Earth. But we suck at making it reduce crime
 
