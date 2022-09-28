 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been replaced by construction work in the studio. Let's see if anybody notices. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
30
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, please no spoilers. sometimes we've got new folks in the thread. :)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first time I noticed the "non-covid" rule
Plague is rather goth, imho
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all & for those of you over Florida way, I hope you've got your wellies on.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: This is the first time I noticed the "non-covid" rule
Plague is rather goth, imho


the covid rule can probably be deleted. there was a time when *everything, everywhere* became an argument about the vaccine and and closures and masking and blah blah blah blah.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Being Aware with Isha on Air" ~listens for a while~

People gotta start somewhere, I guess. I would have thought there would be a minimum skills test, but it's not my station...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also also.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: I would have thought there would be a minimum skills test, but it's not my station...


there is a minimum skills test.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say she gives me a new appreciation for Zot Zotman; you, on the other hand...

You go, SoCal - you definitely have the chops;  Is KUCI like XPN down at Penn, where you can, conceivably, run your show out for decades?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: also, please no spoilers. sometimes we've got new folks in the thread. :)


Is a link to the list in the original thread OK?

Oh, and

'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listened to a pF rerun earlier today.
My mornings are usually filled with BBC6Music but today they had a 1992 themed day all based around The Prodigy's first album & it was practically all rave music & terrible.
So I flipped to KUCI and there was a pF show from June. Even had a midweek Church service.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat is rubbing her head against the Bluetooth speaker. Guess she approves of Gordon Lightfoot.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: This is the first time I noticed the "non-covid" rule
Plague is rather goth, imho

the covid rule can probably be deleted. there was a time when *everything, everywhere* became an argument about the vaccine and and closures and masking and blah blah blah blah.


I forget from Psch 101 whether it was repressed or suppressed
But I did that to those memories
But yes - that insanity should be banhammerable

Anyways, anyone remember that very impactful music video for Coil's cover of tainted love that came out in the context of the rise of AIDS in the gay community in the 80s?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: also, please no spoilers. sometimes we've got new folks in the thread. :)


Though a heads up of if/when the emergency alert happens might prevent me from having a heart attack.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
x3
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!

KUCI all day today while not working. socalnewwaver got some extra air time...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here on time. Hope PC_Gator is okay.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just found this video on how to correctly "zot"
How to Zot - UC Irvine
Youtube H8JfnZk2ZXI
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Here on time. Hope PC_Gator is okay.


Had a tornado come down my street last night, but all is well.

Super rain and lots of water. Power just came back.

Aria sends her love.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Evening, dear Farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, talking about keeping show regular hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays is a bit deceitful...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Here on time. Hope PC_Gator is okay.

Had a tornado come down my street last night, but all is well.

Super rain and lots of water. Power just came back.

Aria sends her love.


Hope you're all safe where you are
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: I just found this video on how to correctly "zot"
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/H8JfnZk2ZXI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


"The ferocious sound the anteater makes" LOL

And "Hi" everybody! Are our Florida farquers ok?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fad Gadget :)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I adore this track!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Here on time. Hope PC_Gator is okay.

Had a tornado come down my street last night, but all is well.

Super rain and lots of water. Power just came back.

Aria sends her love.


Hood to hear you are all OK, dear Gator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
