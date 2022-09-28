 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I'm a shark. I'm the world's fastest SHAAAARK. Suck my diiiiiiii ...hey thanks for putting me back in the water   (nypost.com) divider line
Rattrap007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Candygram..
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shark noodling. Limit 2
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what's the best way to grab a shark?  Two hands behind the fins and then hold it with the mouth pointing up and belly away from you?

They don't have a neck so they can't turn and bite you, the tail mostly goes side to side, and the mouth opens more down than up, right?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why did the shark decide to come ashore? There was spider in the sea!
 
falkone32
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That first drag was backward against the shark's gills, looked unpleasant.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

falkone32: That first drag was backward against the shark's gills, looked unpleasant.


Shark needs to learn what that feels like.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is a farking baby

Grab tail, flip over tonic immobility happens, and throw them into the surf
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Why did the shark decide to come ashore? There was spider in the sea!


The land isn't any safer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Things mouth is tore up. Caught and thrown back.

Makos are badass. Lovely blue, supreme dead eyes, vicious looking, and fastest.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the spin-off series I always wanted to do called "Men Gone Wild" where we would tour around the country doing cool men stuff like fishing, wrestling sharks and bears, skateboarding, blowing stuff up and drinking.
However I did a quick search for the title and apparently someone had already claimed that exact phrase.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Lou Reed Sang: "Baby Shark" - by BB Ross and the Happy Accidents
Youtube tKbQFjoBdkY
 
